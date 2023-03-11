Kylie Jenner Sizzles In Black Mini With Mesh Cutouts For Malika & Khadijah’s 40th Birthday: Photos

Kylie Jenner, 25, made heads turn on Friday night when she showed up to friends Malika and Khadijah Haqq‘s 40th birthday celebration in a black mini dress with cutouts. The makeup mogul also wore a long black leather coat over outfit of choice and added sheer black tights and black heels to the look. She had her hair down and rocked pretty lipstick as she was photographed outside The Nice Guy restaurant in West Hollywood, CA, where the bash took place.

Kylie was joined by her big sister Khloe Kardashian, 38, and Khloe’s ex Tristan Thompson, 31, who were also photographed outside the party location. Khloe wore sparkly silver mini dress under a long black coat and strappy heels. She also had her hair down and added sunglasses to her look as she carried a purse. Tristan donned an all black ensemble that included a jacket and pants.

Kylie, Khloe, and Tristan’s attendance at the birthday party comes just a few days after Kylie made headlines when her cosmetics company, Kylie Cosmetics, shared a sexy throwback video of her in a tan bikini top and skirt. She also wore a red necklace and a gorgeous view of rocks could be seen behind her. “@kyliejenner using doin the most glow balm for a sunkissed, glowy look ☀️⁠,” the caption for the Instagram clip read.

When Kylie’s not getting attention for her fashion choices at public events or in promo videos, she’s doing so for her interviews. The mother of two recently spoke with Vanity Fair and admitted her favorite sister “changes over time” but “right now it’s Kim [Kardashian].” When asked why she chose the SKIMS creator as her current favorite, Kylie revealed it’s because they recently bonded over their breakups with Travis Scott, who is the father of her kids, Stormi, 5, and Aire,1, and Pete Davidson, who dated Kim for several months.

“Kim has changed so much recently,” Kylie said. “We are very connected, she is always the first sister I call when I need something. We have been going through a lot of similar experiences lately.”