Kylie Jenner Rocks Tiny Bikini Top & Matching Skirt In Sexy Throwback Video

Kylie Jenner, 25, looked incredible in a throwback video posted on her Kyle Cosmetics Instagram page to promote her line’s lip and cheek glow balm. The beauty wore a tan bikini top and matching skirt as she posed outside and let her long hair flow in the wind. She also wore a red necklace and looked into the camera as rocks could be seen behind her.

“@kyliejenner using doin the most glow balm for a sunkissed, glowy look ☀️⁠,” the caption for the video read. Once it was shared, Kylie’s fans were quick to respond. “So pretty girl,” one fan wrote, while another called her “beautiful.” Others left heart or heart-eyed emojis in the comments section.

Before Kylie wowed with her latest Kylie Cosmetics video, she made headlines for sharing an adorable video of her and her son Aire, 1, snuggling up at a friend’s birthday party. She sweetly gave him a kiss on the cheek as they both looked into the camera. She also showed off her daughter Stormi, 5, wearing a princess-style dress at the fun celebration.

As a doting mom of two, Kylie admitted she may want more kids, in a recent interview with Vanity Fair Italia. “I’m expanding my horizons and for sure my plans don’t end here,” she explained to the outlet. “I will go further—and soon, you will see. Maybe I will want to have more children. I would certainly like to grow as a person and devote myself more to charitable endeavor. It is important to give back some of the good fortune you receive.”

She also gushed over her two kids, who she shares with ex Travis Scott. “I am surprised by their personalities. They already know what they want, they are so determined,” she said. “When I think of them, I get emotional. They are so tender, and at the same time, so strong.”

She also explained that she wants to offer them “different choices” as they grow up. “I am interested in the idea of imparting them to an education in how to take control and accept responsibility,” she admitted. “I think that’s very important.”