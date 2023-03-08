Sharon Stone Reveals She Lost Custody Of Son After ‘Basic Instinct’: It ‘Broke My Heart’

One of Sharon Stone’s greatest on-screen moments resulted in one of the worst periods in her personal life. “I lost custody of my child,” Sharon, 64, said during the Mar. 7 episode of iHeartRadio’s Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi podcast when discussing 1992’s Basic Instinct and its impact on her life. “When the judge asked my child – my tiny little boy, ‘Do you know your mother makes sex movies?’ This kind of abuse by the system that it was considered what kind of parent I was because I made that movie.”

“People are walking around with no clothes on at all on regular TV now, and you saw maybe like a sixteenth of a second of possible nudity of me – and I lost custody of my child,” added Sharon. She didn’t name the child who she lost, but she’s the mother of three sons – Roan Bronstein, 22, Laird Stone, 17, and 16-year-old Quinn Stone. Sharon married Phil Bronstein in 1998, and they adopted Roan in 2000, per Page Six.

Roan was eight years old when Sharon and Phil split in 2003 (they finalized their divorce in 2004), and Page Six reports that a judge denied Sharon’s request for full custody, believing Phil “could provide a more stable environment at his San Francisco residence.” The move sent Sharon spiraling. “I ended up in the Mayo Clinic with extra heartbeats in the upper and lower chambers of my heart,” she said on the podcast. “It broke my heart.”

Sharon attempted again to gain primary custody of Roan in 2008, but she lost her appeal. She then adopted Laird in 2005 and Quin in 2007.

At the time, the Motion Picture Association of America wanted to give Basic Instinct an NC-17 rating for its graphic sex scenes, including the iconic one where Sharon uncrossed her legs in a white dress, revealing a lack of undergarments. “Now people walk around showing their penises on Netflix, but in the olden days, what we were doing was very new,” Sharon said on the podcast. “This was a feature film for a major studio, and we had nudity, sex, homosexuality, all these things that, in my era, were breaking norms.”

Earlier in the year, Sharon lost her brother, Patrick Strone. According to the coroner’s office, the 57-year-old died from a cardiac arrest due to heart disease. Sharon mourned her brother a day after his shocking death, posting a photo of her alongside her younger sibling. “RIP my brother Patrick Joseph Stone,” she added.