Sharon Stone Breaks Silence On Brother Patrick’s Death With Sweet Tribute: ‘RIP’

Sharon Stone broke her silence about her brother Patrick‘s death, just hours after his passing was revealed, on Feb. 13. The Basic Instinct actress, 64, shared two photos of her brother, who died at age 57 on Feb. 12, on Instagram and she fondly remembered her younger sibling by simply writing, “RIP my brother Patrick Joseph Stone,” followed by a white dove emoji.

Patrick’s death was ruled a cardiac arrest due to heart disease by the coroner’s office, who informed TMZ about the tragedy. TMZ‘s article claims that Patrick passed away in Pennsylvania the morning of Super Bowl Sunday. Patrick’s wife, Tasha Stone, reportedly confirmed her spouse’s death on social media. Tasha wrote in her statement, per TMZ, “My heart feels like it’s been ripped out of my chest. Patrick went to be with our sweet River … I don’t know what else to say, he was my world. I’m not sure what life is supposed to look like without my husband by my side and quite honestly I don’t want to, but I will of course. I just hope that you always stay by my side watching over Hunter, Kaylee and I.”

Tasha mentioned River who was her and Patrick’s 11-month-old son and Sharon’s nephew. River tragically died from organ failure in August 2021. At the time, Sharon mourned the loss of her nephew and godson with a video montage of clips of the 11-month-old that she shared to Instagram. Sharon simply wrote River’s name, birthday, and the day he passed (8/30/2021) in the caption.

It’s tragic how much loss Sharon has endured in the past few years. In June 2020, the Casino actress’s ex-boyfriend Steve Bing also died by suicide at age 55. “This is really hard. I had a really hard time with it,” Sharon said in an interview with Extra at the time. “He’s a complicated person who I didn’t think always made good decisions … It’s a tough one.”