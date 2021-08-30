News

Sharon Stone Mourns Death Of Nephew River, 11 Months, After Being Found In His Crib In ‘Total Organ Failure’

Sharon Stone
Shutterstock
Sharon Stone 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 07 Jan 2018
Sharon Stone and Roan Joseph Bronstein 27th amfAR Gala, 74th Cannes Film Festival, France - 16 Jul 2021 amfAR, The Foundation for AIDS Research, makes a return to its spectacular live events during the Cannes International Film Festival. Alicia Keys headlines the evening which includes an exclusive dinner, auction, multiple performances and a fashion show curated by Carine Roitfeld
Sharon Stone 27th amfAR Gala, 74th Cannes Film Festival, France - 16 Jul 2021 amfAR, The Foundation for AIDS Research, makes a return to its spectacular live events during the Cannes International Film Festival. Alicia Keys headlines the evening which includes an exclusive dinner, auction, multiple performances and a fashion show curated by Carine Roitfeld
Sharon Stone poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'The Story of My Wife' at the 74th international film festival, Cannes, southern France2021 The Story of My Wife Red Carpet, Cannes, France - 14 Jul 2021 View Gallery View Gallery 14 Photos.
News Writer

The ‘Casino’ and ‘Basic Instinct’ star took to Instagram to share a heartbreaking video, grieving the infant’s loss.

Sharon Stone, 63, let fans know that her 11-month-old nephew and godson River William Stone died on Monday August 30 with a video on Instagram. The actress shared a montage of clips of the little one and simply wrote his name, birthday, and the day he passed in the Instagram caption. Fans and other actors commented their condolences on the actress’s video.

The video showed the little boy playing, smiling and laughing on a bed. It was set to Eric Clapton’s song “Tears in Heaven,” which is about the sudden and unexpected death of the songwriter’s son at four-years-old. The actress had asked followers to pray for River three days before in another Instagram post, which let fans know that he had suffered “total organ failure.” She wrote that he was found in his crib unresponsive. The heart-wrenching photo showed the little boy hooked up to machines in the hospital. “Please pray for him. We need a miracle,” she wrote in the caption at the time. River was the youngest child for Sharon’s younger brother Patrick and his wife Tasha, according to DailyMail.

Roots drummer Questlove, Thor actress Jaimie Alexander, Will & Grace stars Debra Messing, and Sean Hayes were among the many stars to offer their condolences to Sharon. “There are no words, other than I’m so sorry for your whole family’s loss. I am praying for all of you at this unimaginable time,” Debra wrote in a comment. “This is incredibly heartbreaking. My love, prayers and thoughts to you and your family,” Jaimie commented

The Casino actress has had many challenging times in recent years. Sharon lost both her grandmother and godmother to coronavirus. She also revealed that her sister Kelly and brother-in-law Bruce had both contracted the virus in August 2020. The actress’s ex-boyfriend Steve Bing also died by suicide in June 2020 at age 55.  “This is really hard. I had a really hard time with it,” Sharon said in an interview with Extra at the time. “He’s a complicated person who I didn’t think always made good decisions … It’s a tough one. ”

Related Gallery

25 Cute Photos Of Celeb Moms Out With Their Kids: Gwen Stefani & More

Angelina Jolie wears all white as she takes her kids Zahara and Shiloh shopping at an Ethiopian boutique in Los Angeles. The trio were seen arriving at Sorella and picking out some clothes off the racks. 08 Jan 2021 Pictured: Angelina Jolie wears all white as she takes her kids Zahara and Shiloh shopping at an Ethiopian boutique in Los Angeles. Photo credit: Marksman / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA725337_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Singer Jessica Simpson is seen holding her adorable daughter Birdie Mae Johnson in a leopard print onesie in New York City. Jessica leaves the Bowery Hotel with her daughter Maxwell Drew Johnson. Pictured: Jessica Simpson,Birdie Mae Johnson Ref: SPL5146776 070220 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Jessica Alba, son Hayes, daughter Haven Jessica Alba out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 01 Dec 2019

 