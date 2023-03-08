Camila Cabello Slays In Tiny Plunging Crop Top & Patterned Pants At The Mall With Friends: Photos

Camila Cabello looked fabulous when she wore a super low-cut crop top with high-waisted patterned pants for a fun day at the mall with her friends.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
March 8, 2023 3:35PM EST
Miami Beach, FL - *EXCLUSIVE* - Camila Cabello, who just turned 26 a week ago, is seen surrounded by her best friends walking, shopping and having lunch at Aventura Mall. The singer keeps it casual in white FARM Rio printed pants and a black top for the outing. Pictured: Camila Cabello BACKGRID USA 8 MARCH 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: MEGA/BACKGRID

Camila Cabello is always making a statement with her outfits whether it’s on or off the red carpet and she proved that when she went to the mall in Miami with her friends on March 8. The 26-year-old looked stylish in a black crop top with a low neckline and no bra underneath, styled with high-waisted silky pants.

Camila Cabello wore a plunging black crop top with patterned pants at the mall in Miami on March 8. (MEGA/BACKGRID)

Camila’s sleeveless black crop top tied in the center of her chest and was extremely plunging, revealing ample cleavage. The bottom half of the shirt was even shorter, putting her toned abs and tiny waist on display. She styled her black crop top with a pair of high-rise white silk trousers that were covered in a vintage pattern with bananas all over them. She topped her look off with a pair of leather thong sandals.

Camila has been rocking a slew of stylish looks lately and just the other day, she posted to Instagram wearing a silk green dress with cutouts on the back. In the photo, Camila’s halterneck green dress featured gold chain straps that were cut out and crisscrossed in the back. The dress was tied in the middle of her back while the bottom half of the dress was draped right above her behind. She accessorized her look with a pair of chunky gold hoop earrings and she had her dark black hair down with side bangs covering her face.

Camila Cabello looked stylish in a crop top &pants while at the mall in Miami with friends. (MEGA/BACKGRID)

Aside from these looks, another one of our favorite recent looks from the singer was at the Grammys after-party. For the event, she wore a long-sleeve black Giuseppe Di Morabito Feather-Trimmed Long-Sleeved Blouse that was completely cutout on the bodice revealing ample cleavage.

She styled the top with a matching high-waisted Giuseppe Di Morabito Feather-Detail Midi Skirt that had a plunging, hip-high slit on the side, revealing her toned legs. Camila accessorized her look with a pair of black Aldo Haidi Strappy Heeled Sandals and a Jimmy Choo Bon Bon Satin Bucket Bag.

