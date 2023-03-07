Camila Cabello Slays In Cutout Green Dress In Sexy New Photo

If there’s one thing for sure about Camila Cabello, it is that she always knows how to make a statement and that’s exactly what she did in her latest Instagram post. The 26-year-old posed in a silk green dress with cutouts on the back in a stunning new photo.

Camila’s halterneck green silk dress featured gold chain straps that were crisscrossed in the back and cutout revealing major skin. The dress died in the middle of her back while the bottom half of the dress was draped right above her behind. She accessorized her look with a pair of chunky gold hoop earrings and she had her dark black hair down with side bangs covering her face.

Camila has been on a roll with her outfits lately and one of our favorite recent looks from the singer was at the Grammys after-party. For the event, she wore a long-sleeve black Giuseppe Di Morabito Feather-Trimmed Long-Sleeved Blouse that was completely cutout on the bodice revealing ample cleavage.

She styled the top with a matching high-waisted Giuseppe Di Morabito Feather-Detail Midi Skirt that had a plunging, hip-high slit on the side, revealing her toned legs. Camila accessorized her look with a pair of black Aldo Haidi Strappy Heeled Sandals and a Jimmy Choo Bon Bon Satin Bucket Bag.

Meanwhile, earlier that evening, Camila hit the Grammys red carpet when she showed off a ton of skin in a gorgeous black and white Patbo Spring 2023 Crochet Dress. The dress featured a completely see-through bodice that barely covered up her chest and showed off ample cleavage. As if the dress couldn’t get any sexier, there was a keyhole cutout on her waist that flowed into a skintight black skirt. The skirt had a hip-high slit on the side and she topped her look off with a pair of strappy black Stuart Weitzman Nudistcurve Sandals and Mikimoto Akoya jewels.