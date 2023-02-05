Camila Cabello Wows In White Lace Bra & Black Skirt At Grammys: Photos

Camila Cabello knew the assignment for the 65th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday in downtown Los Angeles. The pop princess pulled up to the Crypto.com Arena in an ensemble that left little to the imagination. Rocking a white lace bra top and a skintight, black skirt, the “Havana” singer dropped jaws and popped eyeballs as she sashayed across the red carpet.

Ahead of the star-studded evening, Camila took to her TikTok to give her fans a little tease of what she might be wearing! In the clip, the singer was getting her hair and makeup done by her glam squad before revealing a lace bra top and black skirt; the beginnings of her showstopping ensemble!

In another TikTok, she flaunted the outfit a bit more and even gave a good look at her flawless manicure. And in both videos, Camila was lip-syncing to her own song, the earworm collaboration with Oxlade called “Ku Lo Sa.”

camila cabellos full tiktok story (now deleted) #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/jBQPaU22U8 — best of camila (@dailycamilapics) February 5, 2023

While the former Fifth Harmony member is often a muse for the shutterbugs in her attractive ensembles, Camila recently explained how she’s not looking to be famous, like her pal and “Bam Bam” collaborator Ed Sheeran. “I want to be an artist, not like a ‘celebrity’,” she told Cosmopolitan. “[Ed] just strives to be an artist, and then also just lives his life as a normal dude. I think Ed just lives it – he’s just out here trying to have fun with good people and make music he loves. And that’s the same thing I’m trying to do.”

She also dished about her love life, saying she’s in no rush to start a new relationship since breaking up with her ex Shawn Mendes in November of 2021. “If something happens, then that’s really fun, but I don’t put any pressure on it.” she admitted to the outlet. “Before I used to be like: ‘Yes, love, oh my god, love,’ and now I’m just trying to have a good time. I just want to live my life and have great friendships. If something comes out of [them] that’s something more, then that’s great.”

When the pair first announced their decision to go their separate ways on November 17, they released a joint statement, noting they would “continue to be best friends.” “We’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever,” the couple said.