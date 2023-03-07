Susan Lucci, 76, Stuns In Sheer Skirt & Corset Top At Writers Guild Awards After Heart Surgery

Susan Lucci arrived in style for the Writers Guild Awards on Sunday, March 5. The former soap opera star, 76, rocked an all-black outfit as she arrived on the red carpet for the award show. The outing comes a little over a year after Susan had her second heart surgery in four years back in January 2022. She seemed like she was in great spirits during the ceremony.

On the red carpet, Susan sported a black tank top over a sheer, black skirt, which appeared to have some colorful pieces of glitter on it. The All My Children star completed the look with a pair of silver high heels with a black toe. She accessorized with sparkling silver earrings and a bracelet, as well as a matching watch.

With the serious heart surgery just over a year ago, Susan did say that she was “doing really well” in a red carpet interview with People. She had previously opened up about what it felt like when she had a near-fatal heart attack in 2018 in an exclusive interview with HollywoodLife at the American Heart Association’s Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection Concert in February. “I felt like an elephant pressing on my chest. And he put two stents in that night. And I was released the next day,” she said.

At the Writers Guild Awards, Susan presented the Best Writing in a Daytime Drama award to Days of Our Lives. She seemed very happy to present the award to Lorraine Broderick, who she had gotten a chance to work with in the past. The actress shared a photo of her hugging onstage and congratulated her on Instagram. “I was the lucky one who had the honor of presenting Best Writing in Daytime Drama at the prestigious Writers Guild Awards,” she wrote. “I had the privilege, thrill and fun of being inspired by her writing for me as Erica Kane on AMC.”

Since her terrifying heart attack, Susan has been a very outspoken advocate for heart health. She’s teamed up with the American Heart Association for her “Empower Your Heart” line of jewelry, with a portion of profits going to the AMH.