Susan Lucci, 76, Looks Incredible In Glam New Photo To Honor Heart Month

Susan Lucci looked better than ever when she posted a gorgeous up-close photo of herself in a full face of glam to celebrate American Heart Month this February. The 76-year-old posed with a tan tweed jacket on while rocking a glossy pink lip and a smokey eye.

Susan posted the photo with the caption, “Day of running errands – and meeting a friend for coffee -wearing my silver and gold ’empower you heart’ necklace by @tiary #honoryourheart#live#love.” In the photo, Susan’s shoulder-length brown hair was down and straight while a sultry smokey eye with voluminous lashes and eyeliner highlighted her face. She topped her look off with gold layered necklaces and a glossy pink lip that put her white teeth on display.

If there’s one thing for sure about Susan, it’s that she always looks fabulous and aside from this gorgeous look, she recently wore a fitted, low-cut V-neck black blazer on top of a flowy sheer black dress topped off with a floral fascinator to a luncheon in NYC.

Susan’s black dress featured a flowy, sheer ruffled skirt that ended at her knees and she accessorized with a floral headpiece, a pearl necklace, Dior sling-back pumps, and a black leather purse.

Susan seems to be in good spirits considering it’s been almost one year since her husband Helmut Huber, to who she was married for 53 years, passed away at home on Long Island on March 28, 2022, at 84 years old.

A spokesperson for the family shared in a statement, “A family man, he was a loyal friend, and loved them deeply. With a roaring sense of humor, larger-than-life personality, and a practical problem-solver, he lived his life to the fullest.”