Susan Lucci Praises ‘Wonderful’ TV Daughter Sarah Michelle Gellar & Reveals If They’re In Touch (Exclusive)

Susan Lucci may not still be in touch with her former television daughter, Sarah Michelle Gellar. But the gorgeous daytime TV queen had nothing but kind things to say about the Buffy the Vampire Slayer actress during an interview that took place on Wednesday, February 1 at the American Heart Association’s Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection Concert. “Not really,” Susan, 76, told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY when asked if she’s still in touch with Sarah. “No, but I’m so happy for her and she looks great. And that’s wonderful.”

Sarah, now 45, famously made her big break back in the 90s playing the daughter (Kendall Hart) of Susan Lucci’s legendary All My Children character Erica Kane. And Susan’s latest comments certainly put a damper on rumors that the onscreen mother-daughter duo didn’t exactly get along. Sarah appeared on the show between 1992 and 1995, then returned as a guest in 2011 as the show wrapped up its 41-year run on the air.

For her part, Sarah has also had great things to say about her experience on the show. “I made incredible friends at that time and I learned incredible work habits, and soap operas are an intense amount of work, and I’m incredibly grateful for that time and the people that I met,” she told TV Insider in a September 2021 interview. “We live in a world now where my kids don’t even really know what a soap opera is, so anything I can do to continue the legacy I’m very proud of.” She also called the show “the training ground for the rest of my career.”

Susan has in the past indicated that she’d bring back the incomparable Erica Kane if approached. “I would listen — I would always listen!” Susan told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the same event in 2020. “I love everyone I’ve worked with on All My Children. We were really such a great group. If it were in the right hands, absolutely.”