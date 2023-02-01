Sarah Michelle Gellar Slays In Pure White Suit & Stilettos In Milan: Photos

Sarah Michelle Gellar looked fabulous when she rocked a white suit while in Milan.

Sarah Michelle Gellar
Image Credit: SplashNews.com

Sarah Michelle Gellar looked stunning when she was in Milan rocking a seriously stylish white suit. The 45-year-old rocked a baggy white suit with no shirt underneath her double-breasted blazer and topped her look off with sparkly stilettos.

Sarah posted photos from a balcony in Milan with the caption, “I’m so happy to be in Milan,” as she wore an oversized white Brunello Cucinelli Double-Breasted Shawl Collar Blazer with black buttons and satin lapels. She chose to go braless under the low-cut jacket and topped her look off with matching baggy pleated trousers and a Brunello Cucinelli Double Breasted Mid Length Coat. Sarah topped her look off with a bunch of fun rings, black sparkly pointed-toe pumps, a slicked-back bun, white rhinestone earrings, a smokey eye, and a bold red matte lip.

Aside from this gorgeous look, the day after, Sarah was the special guest on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, when she wore a black and white Pinko dress. Sarah posted photos from the night writing, “Got to see a friend of 20 years @jimmyfallon and wear an amazing dress @pinkoofficial. It was a great day.”

Sarah’s dress featured an off-the-shoulder black ruched bodice with three-quarter sleeves and a tight white high-waisted midi skirt with a plunging slit on the side of the skirt that revealed her long, toned legs. She topped her look off with a pair of black strappy, gold studded bow sandals, a long white peacoat, and dangling diamond earrings.

Sarah Michelle Gellar
Sarah Michelle Gellar. (SplashNews.com)

Sarah has been rocking a slew of gorgeous outfits lately and aside from these looks, she was recently on a tropical vacation when she wore a super low-cut, tiny black crop top that revealed ample cleavage and styled it with a pair of high-waisted jeans.

Sarah posted the slideshow of photos with the caption, “First New Year’s resolution 2023- only wear pants that make me look much taller than I am. (So expect to see A LOT of me in these).” In the photos, Sarah wore a tiny spaghetti-strap black crop top that was more of a bralette than a top and it revealed ample cleavage. She styled the tight crop top with a pair of high-waisted, creamy white jeans with two pockets on the front of her hips. Dainty gold necklaces, large gold hoops, and a slicked-back side-parted messy ponytail completed her look.

