Sarah Michelle Gellar Stuns In Tiny Black Crop Top & High-Waisted Jeans On Tropical Vacation

Sarah Michelle Gellar got ready for the new year in the best way possible – in a sexy outfit. The 45-year-old posted a slideshow of photos to Instagram while on a tropical vacation and her outfit was flawless. The actress rocked a super plunging tiny black crop top that revealed ample cleavage and styled it with a pair of high-waisted jeans.

Sarah posted the slideshow of photos with the caption, “First New Year’s resolution 2023- only wear pants that make me look much taller than I am. (So expect to see A LOT of me in these)” In the photos, Sarah wore a tiny spaghetti-strap black crop top that was more of a bralette than a top and it revealed ample cleavage. She styled the tight crop top with a pair of high-waisted, creamy white jeans with two pockets on the front of her hips. Dainty gold necklaces, large gold hoops, and a slicked-back side-parted messy ponytail completed her look.

Sarah has been rocking a slew of sexy looks while on vacation including a black one-piece swimsuit with one ruffled strap. On top of her swimsuit, she rocked a white crochet sweatshirt and a pink White Lotus Resort & Spa hat with braided pigtails beneath. She captioned the photo, “Vacation Sarah at her best…. Just waiting ‘for some high end gays’ to join me.”

As if Sarah’s outfits couldn’t get any sexier, Sarah rocked a hot pink one-piece swimsuit with the Barbie logo spelled out in white letters across her chest. She showed off her long, toned legs in the one-piece and she styled it with straight hair and thin gold necklaces. She joked in her caption, “I’m a Barbie girl, in a Santa world #barbiesdreamvacation.”