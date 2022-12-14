Sarah Michelle Gellar, 45, Rocks Sexy Schoolgirl Outfit With Mini Skirt At Women’s Summit: Photos

Sarah Michelle Gellar, 45, could have passed for a schoolgirl during TheWrap’s annual The Power Women Summit, which was held at the Fairmont Miramar on Wednesday. The actress rocked a black blazer trimmed in white over a white top with red striped tie and a matching skirt. She also added white socks under black pointy heels and had her blonde hair up in a ponytail as she happily posed on the carpet of the star-studded event.

Sarah also showed off red nail polish and flaunted natural-looking makeup. Her outfit was similar to one she wore as a Catholic student in the 1999 film Cruel Intentions, and she looked just as great in it as she did back then. The theme of the event was A Time To Unite and other celebs that showed up alongside Sarah included Claire Foy, Stassi Schroeder, Mary Fitzgerald, Nazanin Boniadi, and Jessica Henwick.

Before Sarah wowed in her latest look, she made headlines when she went on a date night with her husband Freddie Prinze Jr. last week. They took an adorable selfie while dining at a sushi restaurant in Hollywood and were all smiles. They both took to Instagram to share the cute photo and captioned it with “Date Night!”

Sarah and Freddie’s date came a few days after Freddie told us their secret to a long lasting marriage. “Yeah, if there were a magic secret, I would’ve written a book, and everyone would know,” he EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “I don’t know if that’s a secret, but we were friends first,” he continued. “She knew what kind of man I was before we ever went on a date. She knew what my moralities were and vice versa. So there was no, ‘Hey, here’s my best self for the first year.’”

“We’d both been in relationships that were the exact opposite. And weren’t looking for that again,” Freddie added. “So, I don’t know if those are secrets, but that was a philosophy that both of us had. And I think being friends first was a huge help.”