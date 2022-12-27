Sarah Michelle Gellar, 45, Rocks See-Through Sweatshirt Over Black Swimsuit On Vacation: Photo

Sarah Michelle Gellar is living it up on vacation, as she took to social media to share another swimsuit look!

Sarah Michelle Gellar
Image Credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

After a showstopping Barbie swimsuit look on Christmas, Sarah Michelle Gellar is ready for her next close-up! The former Buffy The Vampire Slayer star, 45, took to Instagram on Tuesday, December 27, to show off another resort-ready vacation look. In the photo, the mom of two looked youthful and stunning in a black swimsuit with ruffled sleeves, layered by a white netted hoodie-style cover up. She finished the look with a white manicure, pink ball cap reading “White Lotus Resort & Spa,” and double braids. “Vacation Sarah at her best…. Just waiting ‘for some high-end gays’ to join me,” she cleverly captioned the snap.

Plenty of Sarah’s 4.1 million followers on the platform were there for the look, and rushed to the comments thread to react. Among them was Legally Blonde actress Selma Blair. “How are you so cute?” she wrote. “And yes. Waiting on some high end gays over here too.” Others were there to commend Sarah on her clever nod to HBO hit series The White Lotus. “SMG for White Lotus season 3!!!!,” remarked one, while another joked, “If you’re not on season 3 I’m going to revolt.”

Still others couldn’t help but note Sarah’s youthful looks. “You dont look a day older then Buffy. What is your secret!?!” commented a fan, with another remarking, “Oh right, Buffy died 2 times, so now she doesn’t age.”

The gorgeous Cruel Intentions actress has been married to fellow actor (and former Scooby Doo movie costar) Freddie Prinze, Jr. since 2002. They’ve since welcomed a son and daughter together, though the duo tends to be private about their family life. Back in 2021, Freddie told HollywoodLife how his marriage had lasted two decades in a notoriously ephemeral town like Hollywood.

Sarah Michelle Gellar
Sarah Michelle Gellar (Gregory Pace/Shutterstock)

“Yeah, if there were a magic secret, I would’ve written a book, and everyone would know,” he told HL EXCLUSIVELY in December 2021. “I think it’s more about the person you’re with and the path that you travel on,” he said in part. “Do you travel it together? And if you do take separate paths, do those paths lead back to the same one that you started on, or do they take you further and further apart? Sarah and I have always been fortunate enough and thoughtful enough to stay on the same path, even when roads are going to take us away.”

