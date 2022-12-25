Sarah Michelle Gellar Slays In Hot Pink ‘Barbie’ Swimsuit On Christmas: ‘Dream Vacation’

Sarah Michelle Gellar spent this Christmas slaying — but NOT vampires! The 45-year-old surprised her fans on Instagram on Dec. 25 by sharing a photo of herself wearing a pink Barbie swimsuit. In the photo, the iconic actress posed with her hand on her hip. She looked stunning as she stood poised in the photo, looking out of the window. In the caption, the Buffy The Vampire Slayer star wrote, “I’m a Barbie girl, in a Santa world #barbiesdreamvacation.” And her fans seemed to agree.

In one comment, Instagram follower @maehunt wrote, “queen… thank u for this Christmas gift.” Another fan @kriswoznesensky gave a nod to her former Buffy character and wrote, “You bring the popular term slay to a whole new level. Some may say you were the first eh?” Sarah, who has been married to actor Freddie Prinze, Jr. since 2002, liked both comments that her fans left for her.

HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY to Freddie one year ago in December 2021. He told us how they keep their marraige alive after 20 years together. “Yeah, if there were a magic secret, I would’ve written a book, and everyone would know,” Freddie told us. “I don’t know if that’s a secret, but we were friends first. She knew what kind of man I was before we ever went on a date. She knew what my moralities were and vice versa. So there was no, ‘Hey, here’s my best self for the first year.’”

Freddie also told us how being longtime friends with Sarah, who he met on set, helped their relationship. “We’d both been in relationships that were the exact opposite. And weren’t looking for that again,” Freddie told HollywoodLife. “So, I don’t know if those are secrets, but that was a philosophy that both of us had. And I think being friends first was a huge help.”