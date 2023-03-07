Lisa Rinna Channels ‘Stranger Things’ Will Byers With Wild Bowl Cut Hair Makeover: Photos

Bravo personality Lisa Rinna, 59, is owning her new hair-do! Not only did The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum rock a bowl haircut for the Vivienne Westwood show over the weekend, but she’s since been compared to Will Byers from Stranger Things on Netflix. Her ensemble was also very retro and consisted of a long-sleeved floral blouse, skin-tight metallic leggings, and sky-high leather platform boots. Lisa’s short brunette tresses were styled in a sleek bob-cut style and also featured tucked-in bangs.

Soon after the 59-year-old pop culture icon shared the look via her Instagram, many of her 3.6 million followers took to the comments to react to her new hairstyle. “Will from Stranger things,” one fan quipped, while another added, “Will Byers??? Living his best life.” A third admirer couldn’t help but compare Lisa’s look to a very popular 1960s band. “I don’t remember you being in the Beatles?”, they joked. And finally, a separate follower compared the mom-of-two‘s style to a character from the famous Shrek movie franchise. “Lord Farquaad if he slayed,” they wrote. Oof!

Two days later, Lisa took to Instagram to show off her vintage Vivienne Westwood dress, and this time, she even included the bowl cut wig at the bottom of the frame to joke with her followers. “In vintage @viviennewestwood,” she captioned the photo of her in a sleek nude-colored dress. As mentioned, Lisa hilariously placed a mannequin with her bowl cut wig on top of it on the bottom left corner of the frame. And amid the plethora of online haters, one defended Lisa’s post. “She’s having SO MUCH FUN!!!! It’s such a shame that some can’t comprehend what FUN is,” they noted.

Most recently, the Orange County native hung up her wig and took to Instagram to support her daughter, Amelia Gray Hamlin, 21, as she walked in the Miu Miu show during Paris Fashion Week on Mar. 7. “@ameliagray walking @miumiu In Paris today. Go Mimi Gray,” she captioned the chic video of her mini-me. And just a few hours prior, she showed her support for her other daughter, Delilah Belle Hamlin, 24, who is set to release her song “Nothing Lasts Forever” on Mar. 17 (listen to the teaser here).

As dedicated HollywoodLife readers know, Lisa recently announced her exit from the RHOBH on Jan. 5. “This is the longest job I have held in my 35 year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series. It has been a fun 8-year run and I am excited for what is to come!’”, she said in a statement first given to PEOPLE. The beloved cast member joined The Real Housewives franchise in 2014 amid the series’ fifth season. During the show, viewers got an inside look at her acting career, her marriage to Mad Men alum Harry Hamlin, 71, and how she raised her two children. The 13th season of the hit show does not have an official release date as of this writing, however, it is likely it will premiere sometime in the summer of 2023.