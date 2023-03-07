Cade Foehner Wishes ‘Darling Wife’ A Happy 23rd Birthday In Sweet Tribute With Their 2 Kids

Cade Foehner wrote the sweetest Instagram message to his wife, Gabby Barrett, for her 23rd birthday. Gabby celebrated her big day on March 5, and Cade took to his social media page to share a photo of her with their daughter, Baylah, 2, and son, Augustine, 4 months. Gabby and Cade do not share photos of their kids’ faces with the public, so Baylah and Augustine’s faces were covered with birthday cake emojis in the photo. Gabby held Augustine in one arm, while Baylah stood at her mom’s feet.

Along with the adorable photo, Cade also wrote a sweet message for his wife. “Happy birthday to my darlin wife. My best friend. Mama to our home,” he wrote. “Make of our home and the very heart of our home. Thank you for your constant sacrifice for your babies and me. For your constant and amazing meals that warm our home and fill the air with heaven. Thank you for your eagerness to serve others and to open your heart in so many unique ways that are nothing short of Christ-like. Thank you for all the hardships you endure because of the name of Jesus. You are remarkable.”

In response to Cade’s Instagram tribute, Gabby commented, “Thank you sweetie. I am blessed!” Cade and Gabby met when they were both contestants on American Idol in 2018. Gabby finished the show in third place and has gone on to begin a successful country music career. Cade plays guitar for her in her band, so they’ve been able to continue making music together in the years since they were on the show. In early February, Gabby confirmed on Instagram that her second album will be coming out later this year.

Of course, they’ve also had some major milestones to celebrate in their personal lives, as well. The lovebirds got engaged in March 2019 and were married by October of that year. They had their daughter in Jan. 2021, followed by their son in October 2022.