Millie Bobby Brown Shares Makeup-Free Video To Show How She Deals With Pimples: Watch

Millie Bobby Brown, 19, is getting real about dealing with pimples. The Stranger Things actress took to Instagram to share a makeup-free video of herself showing her followers how she keeps her skin clean and targets areas that are prone to blemishes. “embracing the imperfections with @florencebymills,” she wrote, referring to her skincare line, Florence By Mills, in the caption.

“As you can tell I’m having a pretty rough night with my skin,” Millie, who wore a light pink silky robe, said in the video while pointing to a pimple on her cheek. “This zit is not very happy.”

“These pimples up here are not happy. This one right here isn’t,” she continued while talking about some blemishes on her forehead and other cheek. She also revealed that her face was already cleansed before she started filming and was going to show viewers a “trick that I personally think works” when trying to get rid of pimples.

“It has honestly really worked for me in the past. I actually just used it basically for spot treatment,” she said while taking out a bottle of Florence By Mills’ Clear the Way Clarifying Mud Mask product. She then applied some to her blemishes and added a tea tree oil spot sticker to her “angry” pimple “to give it the love it needs.” She concluded the video by letting her followers know that her cleansing routine with the mask and oil “has really helped” before admitting she was “officially ready for bed.”

Millie’s latest skincare video comes just a few weeks after she celebrated her 19th birthday. Her boyfriend of over a year, Jake Bongiovi, took to Instagram to share a special tribute post in honor of the special occasion. It included several memorable photos of the two of them together and a loving caption. “Another year around the sun together happy 19th to the girl of my dreams. love you more than words can describe. Everything about you is golden down to the core,” he wrote before adding a red heart emoji.