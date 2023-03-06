Hayden Panetteire Says Brother Jansen Is ‘Right Here With Me’ In 1st Interview After His Death: Watch

Hayden Panettiere stopped by Good Morning America to promote her role in Scream 6 on March 6. After four minutes discussing her return to the franchise, Hayden addressed the recent death of her younger brother, Jansen Panettiere. The interview concluded with Michael Strahan offering his condolences for Hayden’s loss. “Thank you,” she said. “He’s right here with me.” Hayden appeared to tear up a bit, as she put a hand to her heart to show how touched she was by the sentiment.

Jansen was just 28 years old when he died in mid-February. Like Hayden, Jansen also worked as an actor, but seemed to be spending more time dedicated to his passion of art in recent years. On Feb. 27, Hayden and her family released their first statement about Jansen’s death and revealed that he had passed away from an enlarged heart.

“Though it offers little solace, the Medical Examiner reported that Jansen’s sudden passing was due to cardiomegaly (enlarged heart), couples with aortic valve complications,” the family said in their statement, confirming the cause of death. The statement also included the family’s tribute to the 28-year-old. “Jansen’s heart could be seen in his eyes, and his charm in his brilliant, engaging smile; his soul in his masterful and revealing paintings and the joy of life in his dry wit,” they added. “His charisma, warmth, compassion for others and his creative spirit will live forever in our hearts and in the hearts of all whom he encountered. We love you so much Jansen and you will be in our hearts forever.”

After taking seven years off from acting, Hayden is back for the newest Scream installment, and on a big press tour to promote the movie. Despite her difficult loss, she is keeping up work appearances as planned. Hayden has been open about suffering postpartum depression after welcoming her daughter in 2014. She has also publicly shared her struggle with alcoholism and opioid addiction. In 2021, she spent eight months in rehab to “get over the hump” of these addiction struggles. “It’s an every day choice and I’m checking in with myself all the time,” she admitted to People in July 2022. “But I’m so grateful to be part of this world again and I will never take it for granted again.”