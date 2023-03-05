Kelly Rowland Rocks Bikini Top With Son Titan, 8, & Husband Tim Weatherspoon At KCAs: Photos

Kelly Rowland knew the assignment at the 2023 Kids Choice Awards on Saturday, March 4 in Los Angeles. The former Destiny’s Child member, 42, brought along her gorgeous family to the annual slime fest and looked absolutely stunning while doing so! Assignment completed! Kelly rocked a white crop top and ripped denim for the red carpet, alongside her son, Titan, 8, and her husband, Tim Weatherspoon. The picture-perfect couple also share 2-year-old son, Noah, who was not in attendance.

The “X-Factor” judge arrived at the Microsoft Theater rocking her fresh ensemble like a true world class artist. With her signature raven lock in a short bob, Kelly let her natural beauty take center stage. And her two priceless accessories, Titan and Tim, were looking just as spiffy and chic.

The 36th Annual Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards ceremony was hosted by former NFL player and TV broadcaster Nate Burleson and social media darling Charli D’Amelio. Charli even had her boyfriend Landon Barker stop by to show her support on the big night. And during the night, a special honor was given to both the “King of Comedy” Adam Sandler, who got the royal slime treatment, and the fictional superhero character from ‘Transformers,’ Optimus Prime. The robot/truck’s award was presented by Pete Davidson, Dominique Fishback and Anthony Ramos, the cast of the upcoming film Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.

Meanwhile, Kelly recently opened up about parenting her two sons. “My favorite part about being a mom to boys is you’re their first idea of a relationship, you know what I mean? I love hearing Titan go, ‘Mommy! Mommy!’ too, just my hugs and my kisses. It’s awesome,” she told People. She also shared her thoughts on having a girl. “I’m sure my husband would love a girl. But he’s so happy with his boys right now, and that’s all that matters to me,” she explained. “I don’t know. I would love a daughter, but I’m really loving being a boy mom right now. It’s really fun.”