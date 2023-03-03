JoJo Fletcher Slays In Tiny Plunging Crop Top & Matching Pants For New Fashion Campaign

JoJo Fletcher is always rocking some sort of sexy outfit and that’s exactly what she did in a new RESA fashion campaign to promote her new RESA x JoJo spring collection. The 32-year-old rocked a slew of stylish outfits including a plunging bralette with matching high-waisted pants.

In the campaign, JoJo wore a strapless purple and white patterned bandeau top that was more of a bra than a shirt. The top was tied in the center and had a plunging neckline revealing ample cleavage. She styled her bandeau with a pair of matching high-waisted baggy flared pants and accessorized with dainty gold jewelry.

In another photo, JoJo rocked the same pattern but this time, in a dress version. She wore the silky spaghetti-strap dress with an open, low-cut back and low-cut neckline and accessorized it with a pair of strappy tan kitten heels. Another one of our favorite outfits was JoJo’s silky orange floral midi dress with a plunging cowl neckline and spaghetti straps. The dress had a hip-high slit on the side of the skirt revealing her long, toned legs and she accessorized with gold jewels.

As if JoJo’s outfits couldn’t get any sexier, she slayed in an extremely plunging underwire green and yellow bralette top that showed off major cleavage. She put her tiny waist and toned abs on display in the top and styled it with a pair of matching elastic drawstring baggy shorts and a matching button-down shirt on top, that was draped off one shoulder.

She rocked the same print again but this time in a halterneck top that also had a low, V–neckline. She styled the crop top with a pair of high-waisted, light-wash jeans. The collection ranges in price from $68-$158 in sizes XS-XL, available exclusively on Shop-RESA.com.