Travis Kelce Sprays Las Vegas Club With Champagne As He Celebrates Super Bowl Win 2 Weeks Later

The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12, and two weeks later, Travis Kelce is still celebrating. Travis, 33, and his teammates visited the XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas on Feb. 24, according to TMZ Sports. Patrick Mahomes, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Skyy Moore, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and others were on-hand for a VIP experience that included an “LED drumline, a six-tiered football-themed cake, Chiefs-colored confetti,” and a performance by The Chainsmokers. Travis was handed a massive bottle of Armand de Brignac Ace of Spades Gold Brut, which he sprayed on the clubgoers.

With Queen‘s “We Are the Champions” playing, Travis made it rain. It seemed that he got most of it on himself, but he didn’t seem too mad. After that, Travis grabbed a bottle of Don Julio 1942, the same that Patrick Mahomes carried, switching from bubbly to tequila. The party eventually came to an end around 3:30 AM.

The partying may stop for Travis – for now. He’s set to host Saturday Night Live on March 3. He announced the hosting gig on the Feb. 16 episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. ” “Growing up, I was a huge, like [Chris] Farley, [Will] Ferrell, Fallon kind of guy growing up,” Travis said. “Yeah, I used to watch Saturday Night Live with my mother, and it’s an absolute honor and a privilege to be hosting SNL March 4th.” Travis said he was “so nervous” about the hosting gig, but Jimmy Fallon, SNL alum that he is, spoke with series creator Lorne Michaels.

“You are going to be so good,” Fallon said. “I was talking to Lorne today, and I’m like, ‘He’s so charming, and he can sing, and he’s fun, and he’s so good.'” From there, Travis went on to sing “(You Gotta) Fight For Your Right (To Party),” a song that he sang during the postgame of the Super Bowl – and one that has seemingly become his theme song.

Travis will be the third NFL player to host SNL over the past fifteen years. The last to do it was J.J. Watt in February 2020, ending an eight-year drought since Eli Manning hosted it in May 2012. Tom Brady (April 2005) and Peyton Manning (March 2007) are the only NFL players to host SNL since 2000, per CBS Sports.