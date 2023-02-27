Jill Biden Says She’s ‘All For’ Joe Biden Running For President Again In 2024: ‘If He’s In, We’re There’

The first lady showed her complete support for her husband if he decides to run for re-election in 2024, saying that the family was there for whatever he decides to do next.

February 27, 2023
First Lady Jill Biden has her husband President Joe Biden’s back if he’s going to run for president again in the 2024 general election. The first lady, 71, assured that she was completely supportive of the president, 80, if he decides to run again as part of a preview of her upcoming Jill Biden Abroad interview with CNN, which will air in full on March 3. When asked if she supported him, she responded, “I’m all for it. Of course.”

In part of the discussion, the interviewer asked Jill if there was any possibility that Joe wouldn’t run, and she said, “Not in my book.” When asked about what the family thought, the first lady admitted that she and the rest of the family were all for him running again. “It’s Joe’s decision, and we support whatever he wants to do. If he’s in, we’re there. If he wants to do something else, we’re there too,” she said.

When asked about why the president hasn’t formally announced his plans to run again, Jill admitted that her husband was putting his focus on so many of the issues at hand over a presidential campaign. “Well, he said he intends to run. So, nothing’s been planned yet. I think he’s been so busy with being in Ukraine, handling some of the crises at home,” she said. “So I think he’s putting that first. He’s putting America’s business before he’s putting his own.”

While he’s yet to announce his candidacy, Biden has made clear he intends to run in an interview with ABC News. “Apparently someone interviewed my wife today I heard, and I gotta call her and find out,” he said. “All kidding aside, my intention has been from the beginning to run, but there are too many other things we have to finish in the near term before I start a campaign.”

In gearing up for the 2024 election, there has been much speculation as to whether Biden will run again. No other Democratic candidates have challenged him and announced their own candidacy. On the Republican side, so far two candidates have announced plans to run: former President Donald Trump, who lost to Biden in the 2020 election, and former South Carolina Governor and U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley. 

