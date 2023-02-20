Joe Biden Hugs Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy As He Visits Kyiv 1 Year After Russia’s Invasion

Biden flew to Ukraine to 'reaffirm' the United States' commitment to helping the country protect their democracy amid their war with Russia.

Editorial use only. -- MANDATORY CREDIT: UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE -- HANDOUT /NO SALES Mandatory Credit: Photo by UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (13775242af) A handout photo made available by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Service on 20 February 2023 shows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) and US President Joe Biden (R) embracing each other during a wreath laying ceremony at the Wall of Remembrance of the Fallen for Ukraine, in Kyiv (Kiev), Ukraine, amid Russia's invasion. The White House announced on 20 February, that US President Biden met with Ukrainian President Zelensky and his team to extended discussions on US support for Ukraine. US President Biden meets Ukraine's President Zelensky in Kyiv - 20 Feb 2023
Kyiv, UKRAINE - United States President Joe Biden meets with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv, February 20, 2023. Volodymyr Zelensky said 'Joseph Biden, welcome to Kyiv! Your visit is an extremely important sign of support for all Ukrainians'. During Joe Biden's trip to Kyiv, air raid sirens were heard warning of a possible impending Russian airstrike as V. Putin continues his country's invasion of Ukraine. Biden comes as the United States and European countries step up military assistance to Ukraine, though V olodymyr Zelensky has called for more help, including fighter jets, to improve Ukraine's air defense. U.S. President Joe Biden has met with Ukraine's President Zelensky in Kyiv...The American leader had previously announced a trip to Poland but made the surprise visit to Kyiv on Monday February 20, 2023. Pictured: Joe Biden, Volodymyr Zelensky, BACKGRID USA 20 FEBRUARY 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
President Joe Biden received a hug from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his visit to Kyiv before the first anniversary of Ukraine’s war with Russia on Monday, February 20. Biden landed in Ukraine to speak about the United States’ efforts to aid Ukraine as they defend their democracy. The U.S. president shared another photo of the two of them in front of the capitol building in Kyiv. “One year later, Kyiv stands. Ukraine stands. Democracy stands. America — and the world — stands with Ukraine,” he tweeted.

Zelenskyy greets Biden as he arrives in Ukraine. ( UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

During his time in Kyiv, Biden announced that the U.S. would send further aid to Ukraine to help defend their country amid the war with Russia. “I am in Kyiv today to meet with President Zelenskyy and reaffirm our unwavering and unflagging commitment to Ukraine’s democracy, sovereignty, and territorial integrity,” he said in a statement. “When Putin launched his invasion nearly one year ago, he thought Ukraine was weak and the West was divided. He thought he could outlast us. But he was dead wrong.”

Biden shared that the U.S. would be giving Zelenskyy and Ukraine anti-armor systems, artillery ammunition, and air surveillance radars. He also announced that new sanctions would be placed for those trying to aid Russia in the battle against Ukraine. He also announced that he’d go to Poland and “continue to rally the world to support the people of Ukraine and the core values of human rights.”

Zelenskyy shakes hands with Biden as he lands in Kyiv. (Best Image / BACKGRID)

Biden’s trip to Ukraine comes about two months after Zelenskyy met with the president in Washington D.C. before giving his first in-person address to Congress. During a joint press conference, the two men spoke about further efforts for the U.S. to send aid to Ukraine.What you’re doing what you’ve achieved, it matters, not just to Ukraine, but to the entire world,” Biden said. “Together, I have no doubt it will keep the flame of liberty burning bright and  the light will remain and prevail over the darkness.”

The Biden administration has been very openly supportive of Zelenskyy and Ukraine’s efforts to defend themselves from Russia. After the war began at the end of February 2022, Biden announced sanctions and the other ways that the U.S. would offer assistance to Ukraine. First Lady Jill Biden even flew to Ukraine in May nine months before her husband’s trip to show solidarity with Ukraine and their First Lady Olena Zelenska.

