Zelenskyy ‘Believes’ In Bipartisan Support For Ukraine Amid War With Russia

President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a joint press conference together to speak about the efforts made to help Ukraine in the fight against Russia on Wednesday, December 21. During Zelenskyy’s speech before taking questions, he stressed how important bipartisan support would be to secure more funding, as a Republican majority prepares to take the House in January. “Regardless of changes in the Congress, I believe that there will be bipartisan and bicameral support, and I know everybody works for this,” he said.

Zelenskyy thanked Biden for his “candid support” in their war against Russia. He also thanked members of Congress for their bipartisan support before he addresses them in the evening. “I am grateful to President Biden for his personal efforts, his steps that unite the partners,” he said. “I am grateful to President Biden for his personal efforts, his steps that unite the partners. “When all countries of the world take some position and are focusing on cooperation and mutual understanding, this is very useful for all of the countries, for Ukraine for the United States.”

In his speech, Biden detailed the funding that the U.S. has already sent to Ukraine and how it’s being used to aid them in the war. Biden said he was looking forward to signing an omnibus bill that would include more money for Ukraine and similarly commended Congress for the support they’ve given to Ukraine. “I want to thank the members of Congress and their for their broad bipartisan support to Ukraine,” he said. When asked by a reporter how he planned on keeping a bipartisan coalition in 2023, Biden said he was “not at all worried” about it falling apart.

Earlier in his speech, Biden spoke about how support for Ukraine’s fight for freedom is not a partisan issue. “When Ukraine’s freedom was threatened, the American people, like generations of Americans before us, did not hesitate,” he said. “Americans of every walk of life, Democrats and Republicans alike, had the resources to… provide unequivocal and unbending support to Ukraine, because we understand in our bones that Ukraine’s fight is part of something much bigger.”

The president concluded by continuing to show solidarity for Ukraine. “What you’re doing what you’ve achieved, it matters, not just to Ukraine, but to the entire world. Together, I have no doubt it will keep the flame of liberty burning bright and the light will remain and prevail over the darkness,” he said. “We’re going to stand with you.”

The press conference was held after the two held a private meeting, and prior to Zelenskyy’s historic speech to be held in a joint session of Congress. When Zelenskyy arrived to the White House, Biden greeted him by his car, along with his wife, First Lady Jill Biden. The meeting comes after a spending bill was revealed to include $44 billion in aid to be sent to Ukraine, as their war against Russia continues, via The New York Times.

Before the press conference, both presidents shared kind words on social media to announce Zelenskyy’s visit. “On my way to the US to strengthen resilience and defense capabilities of [Ukraine]. In particular, @POTUS and I will discuss cooperation between [Ukraine] and [The United States]. I will also have a speech at the Congress and a number of bilateral meetings,” he announced.

Biden quote-tweeted Zelenskyy and announced that he was looking forward to seeing him, during the Ukrainian president’s first trip outside of his country since the war began. “hope you’re having a good flight, Volodymyr. I’m thrilled to have you here. Much to discuss,” he wrote.

After Russian President Vladimir Putin began the war against Ukraine in February, Biden stood in support of Ukraine and Zelenskyy in a powerful speech, where he announced sanctions against Russia. “Putin is the aggressor. Putin chose this war, and now he and his country will bare the consequences,” he said. “The Ukrainian people have known 30 years of independence, and they’ve repeatedly shown that they will not tolerate anyone who tries to take their country backwards.”

Besides Biden’s support, the first lady has also been very vocal in advocating for Ukraine and showing support for Zelenskyy and his wife, First Lady Olena Zelenska. Jill Biden even made a surprise visit to Ukraine on Mother’s Day to show her support.

When Zelenskyy addresses Congress, it won’t be the first time that he’s given a speech to the elected officials to ask for support. He publicly called on Biden to be a “leader of peace” in a video message for Congress back in March. He asked Congress to close the sky over Ukraine. He also asked for more financial support and weapons if necessary. “Being the leader of the world means to be the leader of peace. Peace in your country doesn’t depend anymore only on you and your people. It depends on those next to you and those who are strong,” he said in the powerful message.