Chelsea Handler Goes Skiing In Strapless Bikini As She Celebrates 48 Birthday: Watch

Chelsea Handler is always posting some sort of wild video and that’s exactly what she did to celebrate her 48th birthday. The comedian posted a video of her skiing while wearing a tiny little bikini and it’s hilarious.

Chelsea posted the video of herself skiing with the caption, “48! Salud!” In the video, she wore a strapless red and white Canadian flag bandeau bikini top that was cut out in the back and she styled it with low-rise black bikini bottoms. She topped her look off with knee-high maroon socks, a black beanie, and ski goggles.

In the video, she skied down the mountain in her plunging bikini that revealed ample cleavage. At one point, the video panned over to her taking a break on the ski mountain smoking a cigarette and having a drink.

Getting ready for my birthday! pic.twitter.com/qLSkRJatHa — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) February 22, 2023

Aside from the video, Chelsea posted a photo of herself pre-ski run, where she sat on a snowmobile in a cozy floor-length pink robe with her bikini underneath. She posted the photo with the caption, “Getting ready for my birthday!”

When Chelsea isn’t rocking a bikini, she’s usually posting workout videos and just yesterday she exercised with her trainer, Ben Bruno. Ben posted videos of Chelsea working out while wearing tight black cropped leggings and a black T-shirt while squatting and holding a big fluffy dog. In the next video, Chelsea wore a pair of black leggings with black sneakers and a white T-shirt while she did shoulder presses with dumbbells.