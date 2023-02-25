Tom Cruise Reveals Whether Or Not He Was Up For Robert Downey Jr.’s ‘Iron Man’ Role

Tom Cruise finally responded to the long-standing rumor that he was almost cast in the role of Tony Stark. He also dished on playing a superhero in the future!

It’s almost mission impossible to imagine anyone playing Iron Man other than Robert Downey Jr. and Tom Cruise recently agreed! After years of rumors that Tom was up for the role of playboy billionaire/superhero Tony Stark, which Robert played masterfully in 10 Marvel films, the Top Gun: Maverick star finally put the notion to rest. “Not close,” Tom, 60, told Phase Zero on Feb. 22. “I love Robert Downey Jr., and I can’t imagine anyone else doing that role, and I think it’s perfect for him.”

Even better, Tom revealed his thoughts on playing a superhero in the future, as it seems like most Hollywood heavy hitters, including Oscar winners, have donned a pair of tights and boots by now. And it looks like Tom could possibly join the prestigious group. “I look at a movie and think, you know, I don’t rule anything out. It’s “What’s the story? What’s the character?” he explained.

Of course, Tom might not have time to take on a comic book character, as he’s got a dance card full of projects. Following Top Gun: Maverick’s smashing of the box-office last summer movie season, the actor put the final touches on the latest Mission Impossible. Per usual, Tom was handling his own stunts, as he has done on many past productions, including Mission: Impossible 7, which is scheduled to be released in July 2023 and stars his rumored now ex-girlfriend Hayley Atwell, Rebecca Ferguson and Vanessa Kirby.

Tom Cruise as Iron Man? (Everett)

However, the eighth chapter in the series, scheduled for a 2024 release, had Tom taking his stunt performing one step further. He invested in private flying lessons to deftly handle an antique Boeing Stearman plane for some harrowing action scenes. Movie-making magic at its finest!

Meanwhile, Tom made a rare public appearance with his son Connor, 26, in San Francisco. He shares Connor with ex-wife Nicole Kidman, whom he was married to from 1990 and 2001. The former couple also share daughter Isabella, 28. Tom also shares daughter Suri, 15, with ex Katie Holmes. The two split in 2016 after six years of marriage.

