Ray Liotta’s Daughter Karsen, 24, Accepts His Star On Hollywood Walk of Fame: ‘I’m So Touched’

Ray Liotta received his Hollywood Walk of Fame star almost one year after his death and his daughter, Karsen Liotta, was on hand to accept it. The 24-year-old beauty was flanked by Ray’s Black Bird co-star, Taron Egerton, and his director from Cocaine Bear, Elizabeth Banks, at the ceremony in Los Angeles on Friday, February 24. “I’m so touched to be accepting this honor on behalf of my dad. I couldn’t be more proud of him,” Karsen said.

“He was a one of a kind actor and the best friend, brother and father anyone could have asked for,” she added. “I lucked out with you. If you have a Ray in your life, you’re lucky. I love you so much. Thank you for your work and the imprint you left on me and all of those who love you. Everyone deserves a Ray in their life.”

Two weeks after Ray had passed in May 2022 at the age of 67, Karen shared a touching tribute to her dad on her Instagram. Alongside a sweet photo of Ray holding her as a toddler, Karen wrote, “Those who knew him, loved him. You are the best Dad anyone could ask for. I love you. Thank you for everything.”

Ray shares Karsen with his ex-wife Micelle Grace, whom Ray was married to from 1997 to 2004. In a 2007 interview with The Guardian, the Casino star gushed about Karsen. “My whole life is about her. Being a dad. She’ll come up and visit me on set, I don’t like to go too long without seeing her. Maybe a couple of weeks.”

When Ray passed away in his sleep while in the Dominican Republic, he was vacationing with his fiancée, Jacy Nittolo. At the time, the gorgeous model took to her Instagram to share her own tribute to Ray, writing, “He was the most beautiful person inside and out that I’ve ever known…and even that is an understatement.”