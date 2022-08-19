Elizabeth Banks, 48, Rocks Sexy Striped Bikini While Vacationing In Greece: Photos

Elizabeth Banks strolled up a path near the shore and showed off yet another fabulous bikini in these sexy photos from Greece!

By:
August 19, 2022 2:11PM EDT
Elizabeth Banks
View gallery
Emily Ratajkowski sun bathes at Paradise Cove in Malibu, CA. Emily showed off her stunning figure in a white bikini and large sunhat. She sipped beer as she relaxed with her boyfriend Jeff Magid. Pictured: Emily Ratajkowski,Jeff Magid,Emily Ratajkowski Jeff Magid Ref: SPL1459488 090317 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Justin Bieber's ex girlfriend Chantel Jeffries shows off her beach body in a bright pink bikini in Miami Beach, Florida. The model turned DJ wore a Barbie inspired pink bikini on a summer beach day in South Beach. She is currently single after having dating high profile performers like Bieber and Alex Taggart of The Chainsmokers.Pictured: Chantel JeffriesRef: SPL5331683 090822 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Pichichipixx / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
EXCLUSIVE: Real Housewives of Miami star Larsa Pippen looks amazing in a revealing black one-piece swimsuit as she enjoys the beach with a friend in Miami. 13 Aug 2022 Pictured: Larsa Pippen. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA886348_020.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Elizbaeth Banks sure knows how to wear a bikini! The 48-year-old actress rocked a two-piece white and blue striped swimsuit in new photos from her vacation to Greece. Elizabeth shared the photos to her Instagram Story on August 18. She showed off the bathing suit while running up a path by the shore with her hands in the air, while also sporting a pair of black sunglasses.

Elizabeth wrote out some quips on her vacation photos. “I decoded cheese, wine, and chocolate were more important on this trip than a flat tummy,” she wrote alongside the first snapshot. Although she poked fun at her stomach, Elizabeth looked so skinny in the photos and her bikini really highlighted her thin figure.

On the second photo, which featured Elizabeth continuing to tip-toeing on the path near the shore, she wrote, “Also rocks be sharp in Greece.” The Charlie’s Angels director/star seemed to be in her happy place while soaking up that gorgeous sun in Greece. Consider us jealous!

Elizabeth Banks
Elizabeth Banks (Photo: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock)

Elizabeth has been using her Instagram to give fans a glimpse into her fabulous vacation, which began earlier this month. On Aug. 3, she shared a video of herself wearing a tiny red and white cherry print string bikini while walking around her gorgeous backyard. The footage also included Elizabeth wheeling her suitcase through the airport before she got to Greece. She wore a pair of flowy green linen shorts, a white T-shirt, an oversized denim jacket, black New Balance sneakers, and a straw sunhat for the plane ride abroad.

This really seems to be the trip of a lifetime for Elizabeth. She’s deserved some time off after acting, producing, and directing so many projects lately. Her next directorial project is Cocaine Bear, a thriller film starring Keri Russell, Ray Liotta, Alden Ehrenreich, and Jesse Tyler Ferguson that comes out in February 2023.

More From Our Partners

ad