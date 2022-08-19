Elizabeth Banks, 48, Rocks Sexy Striped Bikini While Vacationing In Greece: Photos

Elizbaeth Banks sure knows how to wear a bikini! The 48-year-old actress rocked a two-piece white and blue striped swimsuit in new photos from her vacation to Greece. Elizabeth shared the photos to her Instagram Story on August 18. She showed off the bathing suit while running up a path by the shore with her hands in the air, while also sporting a pair of black sunglasses.

Elizabeth wrote out some quips on her vacation photos. “I decoded cheese, wine, and chocolate were more important on this trip than a flat tummy,” she wrote alongside the first snapshot. Although she poked fun at her stomach, Elizabeth looked so skinny in the photos and her bikini really highlighted her thin figure.

On the second photo, which featured Elizabeth continuing to tip-toeing on the path near the shore, she wrote, “Also rocks be sharp in Greece.” The Charlie’s Angels director/star seemed to be in her happy place while soaking up that gorgeous sun in Greece. Consider us jealous!

Elizabeth has been using her Instagram to give fans a glimpse into her fabulous vacation, which began earlier this month. On Aug. 3, she shared a video of herself wearing a tiny red and white cherry print string bikini while walking around her gorgeous backyard. The footage also included Elizabeth wheeling her suitcase through the airport before she got to Greece. She wore a pair of flowy green linen shorts, a white T-shirt, an oversized denim jacket, black New Balance sneakers, and a straw sunhat for the plane ride abroad.

This really seems to be the trip of a lifetime for Elizabeth. She’s deserved some time off after acting, producing, and directing so many projects lately. Her next directorial project is Cocaine Bear, a thriller film starring Keri Russell, Ray Liotta, Alden Ehrenreich, and Jesse Tyler Ferguson that comes out in February 2023.