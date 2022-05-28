Ray Liotta’s Fiancée Jacy Nittolo Mourns In Heartbreaking Tribute: ‘He Was Everything To Me’

Ray Liotta’s fiancée, Jacy Nittolo, shared a heartbreaking tribute for the late actor, who passed away at the age of 67 on Thursday, May 26. Three days later, Jacy took to her Instagram to post an incredible photo album of the happy life they shared together before his untimely death. In the emotional message written alongside the snaps, the 47-year-old beauty remembered the Goodfellas star as “the most beautiful person inside and out.”

“My life these past couple of years have been nothing but truly magical,” Jacy shared. “Ray and I share a deep love that I will cherish in my heart forever. We laughed daily and we were inseparable. The chemistry was wild in the best way. He was everything in the world to me and we couldn’t get enough of each other. The kind of real love that one dreams of.”

She concluded the sweet tribute by saying, “He was the most beautiful person inside and out that I’ve ever known…and even that is an understatement.”

It’s unclear when Ray and Jacy first met and began dating, although the actor gushed about the moment he popped the question to the mother of four back in December 2020 on Instagram. In a gorgeous snap of the adorable couple standing in front of a Christmas tree, he wrote, “I asked the love of my life to marry me, and thank God she said yes!!!” Jacy shared the same snaps to her own account, captioning it with a ring and champagne emojis.

At the time of his passing, Ray was in the Dominican Republic filming a new movie called Dangerous Waters. Jacy was reportedly on the island as well while her fiancé was working. No foul play is suspected and there was nothing suspicious about Liotta’s death. The actor “passed away in his sleep last night,” his publicist Jennifer Allen told HollywoodLife on Thursday.

Ray was previously married to Michelle Grace, whom he wed in 1997. Michelle is the mother of Ray’s only child, Karsen Liotta. They divorced in 2004.