Pink Claims Madonna ‘Doesn’t Like’ Her After Awkward ‘Fangirl’ Moment Nearly 20 Years Ago: Watch

“Madonna doesn’t like me,” Pink said during a conversation with Howard Stern on the Wednesday (Feb. 22) episode of SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show. Howard, 69, brought up how Madonna, 64, was a huge influence on Pink, 43, but sadly, the love doesn’t go both ways. “Some people just don’t like me. I don’t know why. I don’t understand it – no, I do understand it. I’m a polarizing individual.” However, Howard pressed for Pink to explain the fallout with the “Music” singer, and Pink traced it back to an incident on Live with Regis and Kelly in 2003.

“She tried to kind of play me on Regis and Kelly, and I’m not the one, so it didn’t work out,” she said, referencing a 2003 episode when Pink was still in her “Get The Party Started” era (h/t Page Six). “It’s just such a silly story. I f****** love Madonna, and I love her no matter what. I still love her no matter what. She was such an inspiration to me, but it sort of got twisted around that I was, like, fangirling and was dying to meet Madonna when in actuality she invited me into her dressing room.”

“And so I just said a joke when Regis [Philbin] brought me out and said, ‘How does it feel…I heard you were just falling over yourself backstage. How does it feel?’ ‘I thought she wanted to meet me,” said Pink. Howard seemed sad that such a thing caused a rift between the two icons.

Pink recently came under fire for another supposed tiff when she spoke with Buzzfeed about her time making the “Lady Marmalade” music video In 2001. Pink joined Mya, Lil Kim, and Christina Aguilera — the other singers on the track for Baz Luhrmann’s Moulin Rogue! – and said that the visual “wasn’t very fun to make. I’m all about fun, and it was, like, a lot of fuss and there were some personalities.” Pink added that “Kim and Mya were nice,” Many fans considered the Aguilera exclusion to be some Xtina shade.

“Y’all are nuts,” tweeted Pink following the online discourse over the possible beef. “Xtina had s*** to do with who was on that song. If you don’t know by now- I’m not ‘shading’ someone by telling it over and over and over what actually happened. I’m zero percent interested in your f****** drama. If you haven’t noticed – I’m a little busy selling.”

Pink did go into detail about the alleged clash. “We were super young and super new at the whole thing. I think I’m an alpha and she’s an alpha. And I’m used to taking my altercations physical, and she’s used to having them verbal,” Pink said during a 2017 episode of Watch What Happens Live. “We’re just very different. Women have to learn how to support each other. It’s not taught to us on the playground.”