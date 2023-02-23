Monica Bellucci & Tim Burton Confirm Romance By Kissing In Public: Photos

Tim Burton and Monica Bellucci are dating! The filmmaker, 64, and the Italian actress, 58, confirmed their romance by kissing in public on Valentine’s Day. The photos, which can be seen HERE, show Tim and Monica locking lips on a romantic walk at night. The couple showed more PDA by linking arms and hugging. Tim wore a heavy black jacket and matching pants, while Monica wore a grey jacket and black high heels as she carried a matching handbag.

Tim and Monica supposedly started dating after they were both at the Lumière Film Festival in France last October, according to the Daily Mail. Monica presented Tim with the lifetime achievement Lumière Award at the event, which must have been a major bonding moment for them. Tim and Monica have yet to confirm their romance on social media.

This is Tim’s first public relationship since he dated Helena Bonham Carter, 56, from 2001 to 2014. Their relationship was extremely well-known, as the two worked together on a number of projects including Sweeney Todd, Planet of the Apes, Corpse Bride, and other movies. Tim and Helena have two children together: son Billy Ray, 19, and daughter Nell, 15.

Monica’s been married twice before. Her first husband was Italian photographer Claudio Carlos Basso; they tied the knot when Monica was only 20 years old, and got divorced six months later. In 1999, Monica married French actor Vincent Cassel, 56, who she met on the set of the movie The Apartment. Monica and Vincent welcomed two daughters, Deva Cassel, 18, and Leonie Cassel, 12, before their divorce in 2013.

Tim and Monica definitely make a great power couple, as they’ve both achieved major success in Hollywood. Tim’s directed classic films like Beetlejuice, Batman Returns, Edward Scissorhands, and Sweeney Todd. He also co-executive produced the hit Netflix show Wednesday. Meanwhile, Monica’s won so many awards for her performances in both American and international films. She’s also a successful model in the industry.