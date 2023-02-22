Melissa Joan Hart Reveals She & Ryan Reynolds Once Had ‘A Little Thing’

Amid detailing who else she dated during the early aughts, Sabrina The Teenage Witch alum Melissa Joan Hart, 46, confessed she dated Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds, 46, briefly. “I dated [actor] Corky [AKA Chris William Martin],” she said during the Hey Dude … The 90s Called! podcast on Feb. 19 (listen to the episode below). “And then kind of had a little thing with Ryan.” Both Chris and Ryan starred in the 1991 drama Fifteen together, however, Melissa met Ryan a few years later when they worked on the film Sabrina the Teenage Witch in 1996.



“I worked with Ryan Reynolds on the Sabrina movie. The first movie we did, Ryan was in it,” the blonde beauty noted. Now, Melissa is married to musician Mark Wilkerson, 46, to who she has been married to since 2003. As dedicated HollywoodLife readers know, Ryan has been married to Gossip Girl alum Blake Lively, 35, since 2012.

This is also not the first time that Melissa discussed her brief fling with the Hollywood heartthrob, as she previously mentioned it during a 2017 interview with Studio 10. “I had a boyfriend at the time, but we were smitten and cute and he was adorable,” she said of her and Ryan’s romance. “He was a really, really nice guy — probably would have been a great boyfriend — and I didn’t end up with the other guy. Maybe I should have taken a chance!”

Last week, the mom-of-three and Mark celebrated Valentine’s Day with an adorable Instagram tribute for her hubby. “The perfect Valentine for 20 years strong! Nobody better to hold my hand on this crazy journey! Happy Valentines Day to the all the lovers out there!”, she captioned the snow-filled selfie. Meanwhile Ryan and Blake recently welcomed their fourth child together, as he confirmed the news on Feb. 13.

Melissa rose to fame during the early 1990s when she starred in Clarissa Explains It All alongside Jason Zimbler, 45, and Sean O’Neal, 47. Later, she took on the role of the beloved Sabrina Spellman from 1996 until the end of Sabrina The Teenage Witch in 2003. These days, the actress can be spotted in other romcoms including Mistletoe in Montana, Dear Christmas, A Very Merry Toy Store, and more. Not only is Melissa an actress still, she has since dabbled in producing and owns her own production company, Hartbreak Films, along with her mom, Paula Hart, 66.