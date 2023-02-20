Sydney Sweeney Channels Jessica Rabbit In Sparkling Red Dress At Berlin Film Festival

Sydney Sweeney, 25, was a sight for sore eyes over the weekend! The actress attended the Berlin International Film Festival on Saturday in a sparkling red sleeveless dress by Miu Miu and looked incredible. She had her long brown hair down and posed on the red carpet with grace in the custom fashionable choice.

Sydney accessorized her look with diamond stud earrings and bracelets. She also had on light makeup that helped accentuate her natural beauty, making hers one of the most memorable looks at the star-studded event. Other celebrities that were spotted at the festival include Kristen Stewart, Anne Hathaway, and Sean Penn.

After Sydney posed front and center for photographers at the festival, she took to Instagram to share some of the eye-catching photos of herself from the fun night. “Thank you @berlinale for welcoming our little film Reality with open arms. It couldn’t have been a more magical evening with everyone ♥️ and a big thank you to @miumiu for creating a dress of my dreams 🥰,” she captioned the post.

Sydney was at the Berlin Film Festival to promote the premiere of her new film, Reality. In addition to attending the premiere in the red dress, she attended a photo call for the movie while wearing a black cutout blazer with silver detailed fringe and matching pants from Alexander McQueen. She had her hair up and wore multiple earrings.

Sydney’s latest promo for Reality is sure to give the film a lot of attention. She plays the role of Reality Winner in the movie, which is about “a former American intelligence specialist given the longest sentence for the unauthorized release of government information to the media about Russian interference in the 2016 United States elections via an email operation,” according to IMDB. It is directed by Tina Satter and also stars Josh Hamilton and Marchánt Davis.