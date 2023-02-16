Victoria Beckham, Kate Moss & More Attend Vivienne Westwood Memorial Service Wearing Her Designs: Photos

It was a sad day in London on Feb. 16, as celebrities including Victoria Beckham, Kate Moss, and Elle Fanning – just to name a few – attended a memorial service for Vivienne Westwood. The stars joined together at Southwark Cathedral where they wore all-black designs from the late designer who passed away on Dec. 29.

Victoria looked gorgeous in a skintight, long-sleeve black turtleneck dress with sheer eyelet details. The dress was cinched-in and ruched at the waist while tied off to one side. She styled the handkerchief hem dress with a pair of black pointed-toe pumps, her signature oversized square black sunglasses, and a fringe purse. Her long, dark brown hair was down and parted in the middle in loose waves.

Kate looked just as fabulous when she wore a black silky button-down maxi dress with green and red floral details on it. The supermodel kept the dress unbuttoned from the middle of her thighs, down, revealing a pair of sheer black fishnet tights. She topped her look off with a black velvet peacoat on top, sky-high, black platform pumps, and a black bejeweled beret.

Elle looked classier than ever when she wore a poofy black pleated midi skirt styled with a black peplum jacket. Elle’s high-neck short black coat featured exaggerated shoulders and was cinched in tightly around her tiny waist. She styled the outfit with a pair of sheer black tights, platform black ankle-strap pointed-toe heels, a black pillbox hat with a short lace veil attached to the front of it, and a bold red lip.

Also in attendance was Helena Bonham Carter, who opted to bring a pop of color to the sad event when she wore a red and blue plaid maxi dress. The long-sleeve button-down frock was ruched at the bodice and had a plunging V-neckline. Under the dress, she wore a patterned button-down collared shirt and accessorized with a pair of platform black and brown oxford shoes, sunglasses, and a large pearl necklace from the designer.