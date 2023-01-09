Victoria Beckham Posts Rare Photo With Nicola Peltz For Her 28th Birthday After Feud Rumors

Victoria Beckham, 48, took to Instagram on January 9 to honor her daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz on her 28th birthday. There were rumors that Victoria and Nicola were in a feud after Nicola married Brooklyn Beckham, 23, last year, but Victoria showed nothing but love for the Bates Motel actress in her tribute. Victoria shared a photo of the two women laughing at a table while enjoying wine and food. Nicola, who was wearing a yellow dress, covered her face as she smiled at the camera.

Victoria captioned her tribute, “Happy Birthday @NicolaAnnePeltzBeckham 💗 Hope you have a lovely day!!! X.” Nicola commented on the post and wrote, “Thank you so much! 💖💖💖” to her mother-in-law. Nicola officially married into the Beckham family at her and Brooklyn’s lavish Palm Beach, Florida wedding that took place on April 9. Victoria and her husband David Beckham, 47, were there and watched their son get married.

Nicola wore a Valentino Haute Couture gown instead of a Victoria Beckham dress on her wedding day. A report from Page Six in August claimed that Nicola and Victoria “can’t stand each other and don’t talk” after the wedding. But both Nicola and Brooklyn shut down the feud rumors in an interview with Variety.

“I was going to and I really wanted to [wear a design by Victoria], and then a few months down the line, she realized that her atelier couldn’t do it, so then I had to pick another dress,” Nicola said. “She didn’t say you can’t wear it; I didn’t say I didn’t want to wear it. That’s where it started, and then they ran with that.”

Brooklyn also called out the media’s exaggeration of the situation in that same interview, saying, “I’ve learned they’re always going to try to write stuff like that. They’re always going to try and put people down. But everyone gets along, which is good.”

Nicola later showed love to Victoria by supporting the fashion designer at Paris Fashion Week in September. Nicola and Brooklyn joined the rest of the Beckham family for Victoria’s first runway show ever. Victoria said she was “grateful” for her whole family in her Instagram post after the show.