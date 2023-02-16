Kim Kardashian Rocks Tiny Blue Bikini & Poses With Aliens For Sexy New SKIMS Campaign

Kim Kardashian sizzled in a turquoise blue bikini as she gets ready to drop her latest new SKIMS Swim collection. The reality icon, 42, posed with aliens as she gave her millions of followers a sneak peek at the upcoming line which is set to be released on Feb. 21 at 9 a.m. PT/noon ET. Still sporting her blonde locks from May 2022’s Met Gala, Kim opted for a longer, pin straight style as she threw her arms up towards the sky, adding a pair of very 2000s sunglasses to the look.

“SWIM IS COMING BACK! Introducing a whole new realm of SKIMS Swim: all-new styles and colors you have to see to believe, plus the return of our out of this world sold-out favorites,” the caption read on the image, teasing that there will be 27 styles in 7 colors in a wide range of sizes from XXS-4X. Other posts dubbed the collection — which includes “monokinis, mesh cover-ups, and matching accessories” from an “alternate universe” or “another world” — acknowledging the green aliens posing with the Hulu star in all the images.

Kim made her first foray with swimwear last March, just two years after hitting the market with her ground breaking shape wear. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the brands’ loungewear collections also proved to be a hit, remaining a core part of her ever-growing empire that also includes SKKN by Kim and a soon to be relaunched cosmetics line (she shut down her existing KKW Beauty line last year, but revealed that she will be back with another variation of the brand).

SKIMS Swim was an immediate success after being released for the first time last year. “We’ve taken extra time and care to ensure the quality and fit is perfect before launching,” she said to British Vogue at the time, revealing that there’s something for everyone in the line. “The idea is to build your looks from a large assortment of separates – we have a total wardrobe of swim looks, from skimpy bikinis to sculpting one-pieces to sexy cover ups,” she also said.