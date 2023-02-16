Jessie James Decker Debuts Shorter Hair After Chopping Off Locks: Before & After Photos

Jessie James Decker is known for her gorgeous wavy, highlighted hair, so we were shocked when the singer debuted a brand new, bob hairstyle makeover on Instagram. The 34-year-old looked stunning when she showed off her new haircut that ended at the tops of her shoulders and was down in waves.

Jessie debuted the new look when she posted a selfie with the caption, “Let’s just keep it simple,” with a pair of scissors emoji. Her hair was cut by hairstylist, Carly Bethel, who chopped off the rest of Jessie’s hair, leaving her with a light brown, almost blonde, highlighted bob that was down in loose waves. In the photo, Jessie opted out of any makeup and rocked a long-sleeve gray top.

Jessie loved her new hair so much that she took to her Instagram stories to post a video of herself running her hands through her hair while staring at her new look in the mirror.

Before chopping her hair into a bob, Jessie was rocking much longer hair that ended below her chest. Even though we loved her with long hair, we have to admit that her new look is just as gorgeous. Jessie’s new look is a total 180 from the long, voluminous hairstyle that she rocked at the Country Music Association Awards back in November.

For the event, Jessie had her long, light brown hair down in super voluminous waves while parted to the side. Meanwhile, her makeup, done by Emma Willis, featured a sultry light red shimmery smokey eye with super thick black cat-eye liner and she topped her look off with a glossy nude lip.

She styled her glam with a bright red halterneck dress that was covered in crystals and had a plunging neckline that revealed ample cleavage. The red dress hugged Jessie’s toned figure perfectly and made her chest pop, while the back of the skirt featured a plunging slit that started at the tops of her thighs. Jessie accessorized with a metallic red clutch, dark red satin strappy heels, a dainty choker necklace, and diamond stud earrings.