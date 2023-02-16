Eva Longoria Goes Makeup-Free While Shopping & Grabbing Coffee In Beverly Hills: Photo

Eva Longoria showed off her natural beauty on Thursday, Feb. 16 as she shopped at the SW/TCH store at the Beverly Glen Mall in Beverly Hills, Calif. without a stroke of makeup on her face. The 47-year-old actress’ radiant skin was front and center as she walked through the shopping center with a shopping bag around her forearm and a Starbucks cup in her left hand. She noticed the paparazzi cameras and flashed them a pleasant smile.

The Desperate Housewives alum chose an all-white ensemble for her outing, which consisted of sweats, a turtleneck top, a lightweight jacket, and sneakers that featured metallic stripes. She also left her thick, black hair unstyled and down. Although she was alone during her shopping escapade, she had some company via her phone call she took while browsing the racks at SW/TCH.

Eva’s shopping trip came a few days after she was glammed up for a backyard photoshoot in which she wore a fun black and white striped one-piece that featured a plunging neckline and cutouts on the side. She popped a leg and looked to the side as she held her black wide-brimmed hat in place. “Anyone ready for summer?” she captioned the stunning image.

Eva made headlines on Thursday not just for her looks and fashionable choices, but for the brand new trailer for her upcoming CNN docuseries, Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico, which is a spinoff of Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy. In the trailer, Eva gushed about her love of Mexican food and why it makes sense for her to lead such a show. “Wow, I don’t know the secret to happiness. All I know is every time I eat Mexican food, I’m happy,” she said at the top of the trailer.

“I’m Eva Longoria, born and bred in Texas with Mexican-American roots,” she continued. “I’m exploring Mexico to see how the people, their lands and their past have shaped their culinary traditions as diverse as its 32 states.” The series is set to air on March 26.

She posted the trailer on her Instagram page and expressed how thrilled she is to share her passion for Mexican food with her fans. “It’s here baby!!! Beyond excited for y’all to journey with me across Mexico and see its diversity, richness and of course, incredible food that will make your mouth water!” she captioned the trailer.

Eva has been showing off her cooking skills in recent months and even revealed her New Year’s resolution is to cook more often. “Anyone else have cooking more at home on their New Year’s resolution list?” she asked her fans alongside a photo of herself smiling as she tended to a pot on her stove. “There’s nothing like a homemade meal and sharing memories in the kitchen with your loved ones!”