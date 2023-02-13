Eva Longoria, 47, Stuns In Plunging Cutout Swimsuit: ‘Anyone Ready For Summer?’

Eva Longoria looked gorgeous when she rocked a plunging black & white cutout swimsuit while on vacation.

February 13, 2023
Eva Longoria always makes a statement in her outfits no matter what she wears and that’s exactly what she did in her latest Instagram post. The 47-year-old rocked a black and white striped one-piece swimsuit that had an incredibly plunging neckline and massive cutouts on the sides.

Eva posted the photo with the caption, “Anyone ready for summer?” as she posed by the pool in the sexy GIGI C swimsuit. The halterneck showed off ample cleavage as the neckline ended all the way at her belly button and was tied around her waist with tiny black strings. Meanwhile, the sides were cut out showing off her toned abs and tiny waist. She accessorized the bathing suit with an oversized, thin black hat.

Eva is seriously making it clear that she misses summer as she posted another sexy photo last week with the caption, “Anyone else missing the summer sun?” In the photo, Eva was sunbathing on a boat while wearing a tiny white string bikini. She opted to go makeup-free in the photo while rocking a triangle top covered in black and yellow writing and a pair of matching side-tie bottoms.

Another one of our favorite looks from Eva was when she posed in her backyard while wearing tiny black bikini bottoms with a crop top. In the picture, she wore the tight sleeveless black crop top with black bikini bottoms that were low-rise and thin on the sides. She went barefoot and topped her look off with a pair of oversized black aviator sunglasses, natural beach waves, and no makeup.

