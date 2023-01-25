Eva Longoria, 47, Rocks Tiny White & Yellow Bikini In Sexy Summer Throwback Photo

Eva Longoria, 47, looked relaxed and gorgeous in a throwback summer photo she shared on Instagram on Jan. 24. The actress sat in a boat on the water while flaunting a white and yellow patterned bikini, in the snapshot. She also had her hair down and appeared to be makeup-free as she relaxed under the sun.

“Anyone else missing the summer sun?🌞,” Eva asked in the caption for the post. Her followers were quick to answer and compliment the photo. “Me! As one person put it, I don’t pay California taxes for Seattle weather!! 😂,” one follower wrote while another wrote that she had an “amazing” figure. A third called the photo “dreamlike” and a fourth shared that she was “beautiful” in it.

Eva’s latest throwback gem comes after she and her husband José Baston made headlines for riding bikes in Marbella, Spain. The outing was ahead of their New Year’s eve celebration and they looked cute and stylish together as they enjoyed the outside weather. They both wore black coats and baseball caps, and Eva wore gray leggings while Jose wore black nylon sports pants. They also wore sneakers and sunglasses.

When Eva’s not getting attention for solo photos or outings with her hubby, she’s doing so for moments with their adorable son Santiago, 4. The doting mom is often seen out and about with the tot and they always look so close. Whether they’re getting lunch or posing for a sweet social media photo, there’s never a dull moment with the mother and son.

Eva opened up about her love of being a mom and the way she parents Santiago, in an interview with Parents in 2022. “I aim to be a good mom to Santi, but as far as having opinions and really planting my flag in the ground and saying, ‘This is the system I use and everybody should use it,’ I’m definitely not doing that,” she told the outlet, adding that she feels even more determined to positively influence the world now that she’s a parent. “I need to make sure I’m doing my part to leave the world a better place—for him and for all the children of our future.”