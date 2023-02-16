‘Teen Mom’ Star Brittany DeJesus Engaged To BF Steven After Romantic Hawaii Proposal: ‘Foreva’

Image Credit: MTV

Brittany DeJesus, 31, is engaged! The Teen Mom star took to Instagram on her birthday, February 15, to share a pic and a video of the sweet moment in Hawaii. In the first slide of the post, the mom of two cozied up to her boyfriend Steven for a steamy kiss — while rocking a tiny string bikini on a stunning beach. In the second slide, Steven was seen on his knee on an Oahu hilltop as Brittany reached down to embrace him. She wore a casual ensemble of gray shorts and a black sweatshirt for the momentous outing, and Steven wore an all-black athletic outfit. They appeared to be sincerely happy and in love as Steven stood and sweetly kissed her. “He loves my birthday cake so much he wanna eat it foreva,” she cheekily captioned the post.

Steven, whose Instagram ID is @lonewolf7.jpg, also shared the joint post on his social media. “I’ll always choose you,” he wrote in the comments section. The duo has been posting up a storm of passionate photos via the platform. On Christmas Day, they shared another romantic joint post showing them kissing passionately in a flurry of what looked like faux snow. “Made new holiday memories and created new traditions this year,” they captioned the Dec. 25, 2022, photo.

Brittany has 395K followers on the platform, and they poured into the comments thread to react to the big news. Among them were many of her Teen Mom co-stars and friends. “ON ONE KNEEEEE OMGGGG,” gushed Jade Cline, while Tyler Baltierra wrote, “Hell yeahhhh!!! Congrats!!!” Leah Messer remarked, “Yesssssss ma’am” alongside a clapping emoji.

The couple went Instagram official back in May of 2022 with trio of pics in which her guy’s face wasn’t visible — but their sizzling PDA was definitely apparent. “PDA on full display,” she captioned the jaw dropping pics, in which she wore a pair of pink velour bootie shorts and lingerie-like crop top, and passionately kissed Steven.