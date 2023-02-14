‘Teen Mom’ Star Leah Messer Strips Down To Thong & Lingerie In Sexy New Photos

Image Credit: O'Connor/AFF-USA.com / MEGA

Leah Messer is single and showing off what she’s got for Valentine’s Day! The Teen Mom: The Next Chapter personality took to Instagram to share a steamy set of pics taken by Autumn Martin, owner of Autumn Collette Photography. In the first pic posted to her Instagram account, the 30-year-old mom of three stared seductively at the camera as she was seated in a green chair. Her brunette locks fell around her shoulders, and she wore a tulle ruffled robe. The next pic showed her draped across a bed in a red thong teddy and matching stockings, holding a bouquet of red roses.

(Photo Credit: Autumn Martin, owner of Autumn Collette Photography @autumncollettephotography)

In the next snap, she posed on a love seat surrounded by Valentine’s Day balloons while wearing a racy bra and undies set, and in the next she opened her tulle robe to reveal a white sheer bustier and matching panties. A final shot in the set of images was of Leah leaned over a claw bathtub in the red teddy, with garlands of roses spilling over the edge. “Happy Valentines Day to me, from me,” she captioned the steamy collection. She added a quote by J. Cole: ” Love yourself girl or nobody will.” Her photographer shared a similar set of images from the same shoot.

Many of Leah’s 3 million followers on the platform took to the comments thread to gush over the revealing photos — despite some body shaming trolls. “Needed this reminder! Keep going girl! You’re killing it even when you feel you are not. Happy Valentine’s Day!” wrote a fan. “Omg the way you shine from the inside!! For a while now i see this on you, you look really happy and it seems you are happy all around! Keep enjoying because you deserve it!” remarked another, in part.

The pics come after Leah and ex Jaylan Mobley ended their brief engagement back in October of 2022. “While the last year has been tremendously exciting for both of us, we’ve realized that it’s best we walk separate paths,” they wrote in a joint social media statement at the time. “We are so grateful for the lessons, growth, and memories we’ve had in this relationship.”