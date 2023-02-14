Makeup Free Zendaya Looks Gorgeous While Working In Rome: Photos

Zendaya always looks fabulous no matter what the occasion is and that’s exactly what she did while leaving her hotel in Rome without makeup. The 26-year-old opted out of any makeup, keeping her light brown bob down and straight while covered in a long gray peacoat.

Zendaya looked stunning without makeup and she styled her look with a pair of black leggings, black slip-on leather platform shoes, a black Valentino Large One Stud Leather Tote Bag, and a long gray Loewe Wool Coat. We loved Zendaya’s hairstyle and she recently debuted her short brown bob hair makeover that ended just below her chin.

Zendaya showed off her new haircut at a Euphoria event where she styled her fab new hair with a tight high-waisted black and white Schiaparelli Padlock Pencil Wrap Skirt and a black top. Zendaya’s fitted houndstooth midi skirt cinched in her tiny waist and wrapped in the front. Tucked into her skirt was a short-sleeve black polo top with pearl and rhinestone buttons down the front and she topped her look off with a pair of pointed-toe Christian Louboutin Black So Kate Suede Pumps.

Zendaya’s new look was totally different from the hairstyle she’s been rocking these past few months. Recently, she’s been sporting long brown hair which she usually keeps down in natural curls. Just recently, she posted a photo of herself in the middle of the desert with her hair blowing in the wind. Her hair was down and curly, covering her face, while she wore a tan knit cardigan that was left unbuttoned revealing her toned abs.