Vanessa Hudgens & Cole Tucker Snuggle Up At Super Bowl Party After Confirming Engagement: Photos

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker stepped out to the One Party by Uber in Phoenix on Friday, Feb. 10! The newly engaged couple looked so stylish at the star-studded soiree as they twinned in black and snuggled up for photographers. The High School Musical alum slayed in a black jumpsuit with cutouts and heels, opting to keep her raven haired back in a bun. She added a leather jacket over top and a black pair of pumps. Cole added an olive green jacket over top his black t-shirt, pants and sneakers.

The outing in Arizona — which is playing host to Sunday’s Super Bowl LVII — marks one of the first since the pair confirmed they’re set to walk down the aisle. The engagement was initially reported on Feb. 2 by TMZ, with the outlet suggesting that the baseball pro had popped the question during a vacation last fall to Paris, France. It turns out that’s exactly what happened as Vanessa posted photos from the special moment with the iconic Eiffel Tower in the background.

She showed off the gorgeous diamond ring as she held her hand up for the camera, also capturing her matte burgundy manicure. “YES. We couldn’t be happier,” she wrote in the caption on Feb. 10 via her official Instagram page. In another image, Cole hugged his wife to be (and partner of three years) as she held up her ring finger for the camera — a take on flipping the bird — as they celebrated the milestone moment.

Congratulatory messages began flooding in for the pair, including from her pal Sarah Hyland. “Couldn’t be happier, Right here..Look what we’ve got..A fairy-tale plot, our very own happy ending,” the Modern Family star penned, quoting a poem. Ashley Benson, who worked with Vanessa on Spring Breakers, also chimed in with, “love you guys” while Lily Collins commented, “Ahhh congrats mama!!!!!!” Vanessa has yet to share any additional details about when and where they intend to tie the knot officially, but it’ll no doubt be a wedding to remember.