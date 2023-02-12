Mariah Carey Makes Surprise Appearance During ‘Some Like It Hot’ Musical

Mariah Carey, 53, looked gorgeous when she surprised an audience at the Some Like It Hot musical on Broadway on Friday night. The singer, who is a producer of the show, applauded the cast and crew in front of the delighted and cheerful crowd at the Shubert Theatre in New York City, NY while wearing a black dress under a long sequined black robe. She had her long hair down and added black heeled knee-high boots to the look.

“Beautiful, beautiful music. Incredible show. Just everything,” Mariah said when walking out during the show’s curtain call. A video of the moment was posted to the musical’s Instagram page and got a lot of attention from followers. “We love you Mariah!” one follower wrote while another called her a “living legend.” A third shared, “Mariah is so funny , talented besides so humble 😍❤️” and a fourth gushed that “Mariah’s talent transcends generations and saves actual lives.”

Mariah’s surprise appearance at the Some Like It Hot musical, which is based on the iconic and memorable 1959 MGM film, comes almost two months after it premiered. The intro of the show features the “Butterfly” crooner in a video message that asks the crowd to be respectful of the production’s rules. Mariah told the crowd the importance of the show and why she decided to produce it, during her recent surprise visit.

“Some Like It Hot has a very special significance for me because I grew up loving Marilyn Monroe, because my mom was a big fan of hers,” she said. “And then I found out about her and I learned about her and read books by Norman Mailer, which were too much to read for a little girl. But I did it anyway, and here we are.”

“I’m so honored … to be able to say I’m a producer on this incredible, incredible show,” she continued. “Honestly, I have no words. This is magnificent. And I just want to say congratulations to everybody.” She ended her speech by wishing the audience “an incredible rest of your lives.”