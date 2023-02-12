Halle Berry Laughs Off Tumble At Charity Event: ‘Sometimes You Bust Your A–’

Halle Berry shared a video of her falling while walking up on stage to make a speech at an event that raises money for children with special needs.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
February 12, 2023 11:01AM EST
View gallery
Halle Berry 'John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum' film premiere, Arrivals, TCL Chinese Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 15 May 2019 Wearing Teresa Helbig same outfit as catwalk model *10074868g
Halle Berry & Mark Wahlberg are seen here filming for 'Our Man from New Jersey' For Netflix in London. Halle Berry was seen walking away from Mark Wahlberg after a disagreement and flipping the finger towards Mark as they filmed outside The Savoy Hotel in London. Pictured: Halle Berry Ref: SPL5304527 200422 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Halle Berry is making sure her daughter Nahla Aubry gets a head start when it comes to college prep as the mother and daughter duo arrive at Cal State University, Los Angeles to check out the LACHSA (Los Angeles County High School for the Arts) as Nahla preps for high school. Pictured: Halle Berry, Nahla Aubry BACKGRID USA 26 FEBRUARY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Terma / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: RHTY/starmaxinc.com/Shutterstock

Halle Berry, 56, shared an embarrassing moment that happened to her during a charity event with her Instagram followers on Saturday. The actress accidentally fell while walking up steps that led to a stage, where she made a speech to promote Looking Beyond LA, an organization that raises funds for children with special needs, on Friday. She posted the video of the memorable moment, which also showed her laughing it off after being helped up by two women on the stage.

The beauty wore a black suit that included silver studs and matching black heels. She also had her blonde streaked hair short and accessorized with dangling earrings. She shared more details about the video in the caption.

“Sometime you bust your a**! What happened was….My dear friend @shillahekmatpiano invited me to speak at her charity event celebrating a wonderful organization called @lookingbeyondla that raises money for children with special needs… then that happened!!! I face planted🪴If you can go to lookingbeyondla.com and donate. Children are worth it ! 🙏🏽,” she wrote.

Once Halle posted the video of the fall, her fans took to the comments section to show their support and laugh along with her. “The fact you posted this goes to show we all have these days👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽,” one fan wrote while another wrote, “Oh $@&% Glad you ok and can laugh at it yourself❤️😂.” A third shared, “Honey…the floor got blessed that day!!😍😍😍😍” and fourth posted, “😂😂 😍😍😍 Got back up still looking amazing.”

Halle added a photo of her confidently posing in the same outfit, in a separate post. “Friday Serve,” she captioned it. She also shared a video of her sitting in the same outfit while on her phone in a gorgeous area of her house. “Work from home🌿, she captioned it.

Halle’s latest mishap and pretty look comes a few months after she made headlines for showing off her natural curly hair. She shared an eye-catching photo of herself drinking straight from a coconut while enjoying a summer vacation and her blonde curly streaks were on full display. “curls and coconuts,” she appropriately captioned the gem.

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad