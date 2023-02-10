Penn Badgley Reveals He Asked For Fewer Sex Scenes In ‘You’ Season 4: Fidelity Is ‘Important To Me’

Penn Badgley explained how his conversation went with 'You' creator Sera Gamble when he asked to have less sex scenes in the new season of the Netflix show.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
February 10, 2023 12:25PM EST
Penn Badgley
View gallery
You. Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg in episode 401 of You. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022
You. Tati Gabrielle as Marienne in episode 401 of You. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022
You. Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg in episode 401 of You. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022
Image Credit: Netflix

You has way less sex scenes in Season 4 because of a request made by lead star Penn Badgley. The 36-year-old actor revealed how that came to be on the latest episode of his Podcrushed podcast, after the new season of the show dropped on Netflix Feb. 9.

“I asked Sera Gamble, can I just do no more intimacy scenes,” Penn said on the podcast. For those that don’t know, Sera, 39, is the creator of You, which stars Penn as Joe Goldberg, a terrifying serial killer and stalker.

“This is actually a decision I made before I took the show,” Penn further explained. “I don’t think I have ever mentioned it publicly. One of the main things was, do I want to put myself back on a career path where I’m always playing the romantic lead?”

Penn said that he wanted to prioritize his marriage to Domino Kirke, 39, over the Netflix role. “Like, fidelity, in every relationship, and especially my marriage, is important to me. And it just got to that point where I don’t want to do that,” the father-of-one shared. “I said to Sera, ‘My desire would be zero, to go from 100 to zero.’ But I signed this contract. I signed up for this show. I know what I did. You can’t take this aspect out of the DNA of the concept. So how much less can you make it, was my question to them,” he added.

Penn Badgley
Penn Badgley stars in ‘You’ (Photo: Marion Curtis/StarPix/Shutterstock)

Luckily for Penn, Sera “didn’t even bat an eye” after he asked for less sex scenes. “She was really glad that I was that honest. She was sort of… I want to say almost like empowered. Yeah, she had a really positive response. And they came back with a phenomenal reduction,” Penn said.

In the new season of You, Joe (Penn) is living in London with a new identity. He now goes by Jonathan Moore, a university professor. Season 3 star Tati Gabrielle returns as Marienne Bellamy, who Joe became obsessed with. The new cast members include Charlotte Ritchie, Tilly Keeper, Ed Speleers, and Lukas Gage. Part 1, featuring the first 5 episodes, were released Feb. 9. Part 2 will be out March 9.

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad