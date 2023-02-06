Tilly Keeper: 5 Things To Know About The Actress Playing Lady Phoebe In ‘You’ Season 4

Tilly is a new cast member in You season 4.

Tilly stars as Lady Phoebe.

Tilly is known for her role in EastEnders.

With Joe Goldberg overseas, he’ll be crossing paths with a new set of acquaintances. One of those is Lady Phoebe, played by Tilly Keeper. Lady Phoebe will be a key player in You season 4.

So, who is Tilly Keeper? If you live in the U.K., you’ve likely seen her face before. HollywoodLife has rounded up everything you need to know about the British actress as the new season gets underway.

1. Tilly plays Lady Phoebe in You season 4.

Lady Phoebe is no stranger to the spotlight, but will it get her in trouble? Netflix’s official description of Tilly’s character reads: “As sweet and kind as she is rich, famous and chaotic, Phoebe’s every bikini wax has been documented by the tabloids since she was 15 years old. An aristocratic socialite with an avid fan base, Phoebe’s true colors show when she’s alone with her friends. She’s a steadfast cheerleader for them, especially American entrepreneur boyfriend Adam [Lukas Gage]. She’s also a wild card: When misfortune strikes, will she rise to the occasion or shatter?”

2. Tilly rose to fame while on EastEnders.

Tilly began playing Louise Mitchell in the hit British soap opera EastEnders in 2016. The 25-year-old’s last appearance on the show was in 2020. She’s been featured in nearly 400 episodes of the show.

3. Tilly is a nickname.

Tilly’s full name is Matilda Elizabeth Keeper. She grew up in London, England. Her father is Peter Keeper, one of the writers of Spitting Image, a popular puppet-based sketch show.

4. Tilly has been a stage actress before.

Tilly’s first role was in the 2005 stage production of Dick Whittington. She also appeared in productions of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs and Oliver.

5. Tilly is on Instagram.

Tilly’s official Instagram handle is @tillykeeper. She frequently shares photos of her travels, friend, and other experiences.